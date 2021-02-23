US Markets

Macquarie Capital launches LNG project development platform

Nina Chestney Reuters
Macquarie Capital, the corporate advisory and principal investing arm of Macquarie Group, said on Tuesday it had launched a platform to develop and operate liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure projects.

The platform, called WaveCrest Energy, will deliver project financing, construction and operation solutions for regasification, power and downstream LNG infrastructure assets.

WaveCrest Energy will initially focus on Latin American and Asian markets, helping enable a switch to natural gas, Macquarie Capital said.

Macquarie Capital has more than $25 billion in infrastructure projects under construction or development.

