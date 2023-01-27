US Markets
Macquarie Asset Management says it sold its OGE stake to Fluxys

January 27, 2023 — 03:05 am EST

Written by Vera Eckert for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Macquarie Asset Management on Friday said it has agreed the sale of its 23.6% share in leading German gas pipeline grid Open Grid Europe (OGE) to Belgium's Fluxys FLUX.BR.

Macquarie, which had held stakes in OGE since 2012, did not disclose financial details but said the transaction would probably close in March 2023, depending on approval by the authorities.

The sale on top of Macquarie's stake includes a 0.5% share in OGE held by Halifax Regional Municipality Master Trust.

