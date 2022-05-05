Macquarie annual profit jumps 56% as commodities power earnings

May 6 (Reuters) - Australian financial conglomerate Macquarie Group MQG.AX reported a 56% rise in annual profit on Friday as its commodities trading arm benefited from volatility in natural gas and oil prices.

The group's profit attributable for the year ended March 31 rose to A$4.71 billion ($3.35 billion), from A$3.02 billion a year ago, beating a Visible Alpha consensus of A$4.45 billion.

($1 = 1.4053 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra and Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

