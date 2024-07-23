News & Insights

BA

Macquarie AirFinance Makes First Direct Order To Boeing For 20 737 MAX 8's

July 23, 2024 — 08:39 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Boeing Co. (BA) and aircraft leasing and financing company Macquarie AirFinance announced Tuesday that the lessor has made its first direct order for Boeing airplanes. The purchase of 20 737 MAX 8's doubles Macquarie AirFinance's existing 737 MAX 8 order book, which it acquired from ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance Co. in 2023.

By expanding its 737 MAX portfolio, Macquarie AirFinance will scale-up its fleet of fuel-efficient, new generation airplanes to meet the growing demand of its airline customers.

Known for its versatility, the 737 MAX 8 can carry up to 210 passengers based on configuration with a range of up to 3,500 nautical miles (6,480 km). It reduces fuel use and carbon emissions by 20% compared to the airplanes they replace.

