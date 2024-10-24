Macquarie Acquires Substantial Stake in Select Harvests

Select Harvests (AU:SHV) has released an update.

Macquarie Group Limited has become a substantial holder in Select Harvests Limited, acquiring a 5% voting power. This development indicates Macquarie’s strategic interest and potential influence in the company’s decision-making process. Investors may find this move by a major financial entity noteworthy for Select Harvests’ future market dynamics.

