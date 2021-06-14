MACOM's (MTSI) Latest Alliance to Boost Data Center Segment

MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. MTSI is leaving no stone unturned to expand the data center portfolio on the back of robust solutions and partnerships.



This is evident from the company’s latest partnership with MaxLinear MXL, under which the latter’s second-generation 100G Snowmass digital signal processors (DSP), MxL93516, will be paired with MACOM’s low power MATA-05817 100G transimpedance amplifiers (TIA).



Notably, this solution ensures sensitivity and a low bit error rate — ideal for data center and front haul applications.



The companies further plan to extend their partnership for 400 gigabits per second (Gbps) and 800 Gbps applications by using MaxLinear 5nm keystone DSPs with MACOM’s portfolio of four channel 400 Gbps TIAs.

Growing Data Center Portfolio

MACOM is making strong efforts to expand the data center portfolio with robust data center offerings including PAM-4 PHY, TIAs, Modulator Drivers, Lasers and Silicon Photonics.



Recently, MACOM unveiled a two-chip analog solution, suitable for 200G as well as 400G short reach modules, and active optical cable applications in data centers.



Further, the company has made the production release of its new high-speed laser portfolio named CLEAR DIAMOND LASERS to gain momentum in data center and telecommunication markets.



The latest move is expected to drive MACOM’s performance in data center end markets, from which it generated 24% of total revenues in fiscal second-quarter 2021. Also, revenues from this particular end market grew 36% year over year.

Expanding Product Portfolio

The latest move bodes well for MACOM’s growing focus on strengthening the product portfolio.



Recently, the company collaborated with Modelithics to introduce its new GaN Product Model Library. The models are suitable for high-power microwave applications.



Moreover, MACOM unveiled a new high voltage capacitor semiconductor process, suitable for non-commodity applications in various markets including automotive renewable energy, industrial, medical and defense systems markets.



The company’s robust product portfolio comprising amplifiers, optical components, diodes, network connectivity solutions and other products will continue to shape its growth trajectory as well as help it sustain momentum in various end markets.

