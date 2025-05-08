MACOM Technology Solutions Reports 30.2% Revenue Growth in Q2 FY2025

MACOM reported Q2 2025 revenue growth of 30.2%, with net income increasing to $31.7 million.

Quiver AI Summary

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. reported strong financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended April 4, 2025, with revenue reaching $235.9 million, a 30.2% increase from the same quarter last year and an 8.1% rise from the previous quarter. The company's gross margin improved to 55.2%, while operating income rose significantly to $34.9 million, representing 14.8% of revenue. Net income was $31.7 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, a notable increase compared to $15.0 million, or $0.20 per share, in the prior year's quarter. On an adjusted non-GAAP basis, net income was $64.3 million, or $0.85 per diluted share. For the upcoming fiscal third quarter, MACOM anticipates revenue between $246 million and $254 million, with adjusted gross margin expectations set at 56.5% to 58.5%. The company's CEO, Stephen G. Daly, credited the solid performance to exceptional teamwork throughout the organization.

Potential Positives

Revenue increased by 30.2% year-over-year, indicating strong growth for the company.

Gross margin improved to 55.2%, up from 52.5% in the previous fiscal year, reflecting better operational efficiency.

Net income for the quarter was $31.7 million, significantly higher than $15.0 million in the prior year, highlighting improved profitability.

Management anticipates continued growth, with projected revenue for the next quarter expected to be between $246 million and $254 million.

Potential Negatives

Significant net income loss of $167.5 million in the prior fiscal quarter, indicating potential volatility in financial performance.

Company's reliance on non-GAAP financial measures may raise concerns among investors regarding the transparency of financial reporting.

The loss on extinguishment of debt suggests potential financial instability or management challenges with debt management strategy.

FAQ

What were MACOM's revenue figures for Q2 2025?

MACOM reported revenue of $235.9 million for Q2 2025, a 30.2% increase from the previous year.

What is MACOM's adjusted net income for Q2 2025?

MACOM's adjusted net income for Q2 2025 was $64.3 million, or $0.85 per diluted share.

How did MACOM's gross margin change in Q2 2025?

The gross margin increased to 55.2% in Q2 2025, up from 52.5% in the same quarter last year.

What is the revenue outlook for MACOM's third quarter?

MACOM expects revenue for Q3 2025 to be between $246 million and $254 million.

When will MACOM hold its Q2 2025earnings conference call

MACOM will host its Q2 2025earnings conference callon Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$MTSI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MTSI stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTSI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/10.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$MTSI Insider Trading Activity

$MTSI insiders have traded $MTSI stock on the open market 66 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 66 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SUSAN OCAMPO has made 0 purchases and 29 sales selling 1,877,755 shares for an estimated $231,935,305 .

. STEPHEN G DALY (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 64,495 shares for an estimated $8,444,358 .

. JOHN KOBER (Senior VP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 22,776 shares for an estimated $2,908,391 .

. AMBRA R. ROTH (SVP, GC and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 15,346 shares for an estimated $2,175,550 .

. DONGHYUN THOMAS HWANG (SVP, Global Sales) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,409 shares for an estimated $1,809,908 .

. ROBERT DENNEHY (SVP, Operations) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 9,126 shares for an estimated $1,205,117 .

. GEOFFREY G RIBAR sold 6,656 shares for an estimated $809,436

JOHN RITCHIE sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $414,060

CHARLES R BLAND has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,500 shares for an estimated $311,208 .

. JIHYE WHANG ROSENBAND sold 1,867 shares for an estimated $233,375

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MTSI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 209 institutional investors add shares of $MTSI stock to their portfolio, and 157 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



LOWELL, Mass., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (“MACOM”) (Nasdaq: MTSI), a leading supplier of semiconductor products, today announced its financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended April 4, 2025.







Second





Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 GAAP Results









Revenue was $235.9 million, an increase of 30.2%, compared to $181.2 million in the previous year fiscal second quarter and an increase of 8.1% compared to $218.1 million in the prior fiscal quarter;



Revenue was $235.9 million, an increase of 30.2%, compared to $181.2 million in the previous year fiscal second quarter and an increase of 8.1% compared to $218.1 million in the prior fiscal quarter;



Gross margin was 55.2%, compared to 52.5% in the previous year fiscal second quarter and 53.7% in the prior fiscal quarter;



Gross margin was 55.2%, compared to 52.5% in the previous year fiscal second quarter and 53.7% in the prior fiscal quarter;



Income from operations was $34.9 million, or 14.8% of revenue, compared to income from operations of $15.4 million, or 8.5% of revenue, in the previous year fiscal second quarter and income from operations of $17.5 million, or 8.0% of revenue, in the prior fiscal quarter; and



Income from operations was $34.9 million, or 14.8% of revenue, compared to income from operations of $15.4 million, or 8.5% of revenue, in the previous year fiscal second quarter and income from operations of $17.5 million, or 8.0% of revenue, in the prior fiscal quarter; and



Net income was $31.7 million, or $0.42 income per diluted share, compared to net income of $15.0 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, in the previous year fiscal second quarter and net loss, which includes a one-time, primarily non-cash, charge of $193.1 million loss on extinguishment of debt related to the previously-announced refinancing of a portion of MACOM’s 0.25% convertible senior notes due 2026, of $167.5 million, or $2.30 loss per diluted share, in the prior fiscal quarter.









Second





Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Adjusted Non-GAAP Results









Adjusted gross margin was 57.5%, compared to 57.1% in the previous year fiscal second quarter and 57.5% in the prior fiscal quarter;



Adjusted gross margin was 57.5%, compared to 57.1% in the previous year fiscal second quarter and 57.5% in the prior fiscal quarter;



Adjusted income from operations was $59.8 million, or 25.4% of revenue, compared to adjusted income from operations of $40.2 million, or 22.2% of revenue, in the previous year fiscal second quarter and adjusted income from operations of $55.4 million, or 25.4% of revenue, in the prior fiscal quarter; and



Adjusted income from operations was $59.8 million, or 25.4% of revenue, compared to adjusted income from operations of $40.2 million, or 22.2% of revenue, in the previous year fiscal second quarter and adjusted income from operations of $55.4 million, or 25.4% of revenue, in the prior fiscal quarter; and



Adjusted net income was $64.3 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $43.2 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, in the previous year fiscal second quarter and adjusted net income of $59.5 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, in the prior fiscal quarter.









Management Commentary







“Exceptional teamwork across the entire MACOM organization enabled our solid Q2 performance,” said Stephen G. Daly, President and Chief Executive Officer, MACOM.







Business Outlook







For the fiscal third quarter ending July 4, 2025, MACOM expects revenue to be in the range of $246 million to $254 million. Adjusted gross margin is expected to be between 56.5% and 58.5%, and adjusted earnings per diluted share is expected to be between $0.87 and $0.91 utilizing an anticipated non-GAAP income tax rate of 3% and 76.5 million fully diluted shares outstanding.







Conference Call







MACOM will host a conference call on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its fiscal second quarter 2025 financial results and business outlook. Investors and analysts may visit MACOM's Investor Relations website at





https://ir.macom.com/events-webcasts





to register for a user-specific access code for the live call or to access the live webcast. A replay of the call will be available within 24 hours and remain accessible by all interested parties for approximately 90 days.







About MACOM







MACOM designs and manufactures high-performance semiconductor products for the Industrial and Defense, Data Center and Telecommunications industries. MACOM services over 6,000 customers annually with a broad product portfolio that incorporates RF, Microwave, Analog and Mixed Signal and Optical semiconductor technologies. MACOM has achieved certification to the IATF16949 automotive standard, the AS9100D aerospace standard, the ISO9001 international quality standard and the ISO14001 environmental management standard. MACOM operates facilities across the United States, Europe, Asia and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.







Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release and the associatedearnings callcontains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about MACOM’s strategic plans, priorities and long-term growth drivers, our ability to execute our long-term strategy, strengthen our position and drive market share gains and growth, our ability to develop new products, achieve market acceptance of those products and better address certain markets, expand our capabilities and extend our product offerings, including through the acquisitions of ENGIN-IC, Inc., Linearizer Communications Group and the radio frequency (RF) business of Wolfspeed, Inc., including our ability to effect the transfer of and effectively integrate the Research Triangle Park, North Carolina RF business fabrication facility, and through the establishment and growth of our European Semiconductor Center and potential collaboration and sales opportunities with private and public sector partners resulting therefrom, and the teams’ capabilities and technologies and expansion thereof and any potential financial benefits derived by and financial impact to MACOM therefrom, strength and competitiveness of new product introductions and technology portfolio expansion, including the anticipated rate of new product introductions, anticipated demand for our products, MACOM’s profitability, revenue targets, prospects and growth opportunities in our three primary markets, the potential impact to our business of an economic downturn or recession, anticipated financial and business performance improvements, MACOM’s strategic investment plan, including negotiation and finalization of a definitive agreement with, and receipt of, funding from the Federal and State governments, the estimated financial results for our 2025 fiscal third quarter and the stated business outlook and future results of operations.





These forward-looking statements reflect MACOM’s current views about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause those events or our actual activities or results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements, including our ability to develop new products and achieve market acceptance of those products; component shortages or other disruptions in our supply chain, including as a result of geopolitical unrest or otherwise; inflationary pressures; any failure to accurately anticipate demand for our products and effectively manage our inventory; our dependence on a limited number of customers; risks related to any weakening of global economic conditions, including as a result of the evolving impacts from tariffs, sanctions or other trade tensions (including implementation of new tariffs or retaliatory trade measures); our ability to compete effectively; and those other factors described in “Risk Factors” in MACOM’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and MACOM undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Discussion Rega





rding the Use of Historical and Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures







In addition to United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) reporting, MACOM provides investors with financial measures that have not been calculated in accordance with GAAP, such as: non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations and operating margin, non-GAAP EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP income tax rate and non-GAAP interest income. In this release or elsewhere, we may alternatively refer to such non-GAAP measures as “adjusted” measures. This non-GAAP information excludes the effect, where applicable, of intangible amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, non-cash interest, net, acquisition and integration related costs, loss on debt extinguishment and the tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment.





Management believes these excluded items are not reflective of our underlying performance and uses these non-GAAP financial measures to: evaluate our ongoing operating performance and compare it against prior periods, make operating decisions, forecast future periods, evaluate potential acquisitions, compare our operating performance against peer companies and assess certain compensation programs. We believe this non-GAAP financial information provides additional insight into our ongoing performance and have therefore chosen to provide this information to investors to help them evaluate the results of our ongoing operations and enable more meaningful period-to-period comparisons. These non-GAAP measures are provided in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.





A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial data is included in the supplemental financial data attached to this press release. We have not provided a reconciliation with respect to any forward-looking non-GAAP financial data presented because we do not have and cannot reliably estimate certain key inputs required to calculate the most comparable GAAP financial data, such as future acquisition costs, the possibility and impact of any litigation costs, changes in our GAAP effective tax rate and impairment charges. We believe these unknown inputs are likely to have a significant impact on any estimate of the comparable GAAP financial data.





Investors are cautioned against placing undue reliance on non-GAAP financial measures and are urged to review and consider carefully the adjustments made by management to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures may have limited value as analytical tools because they may exclude certain expenses that some investors consider important in evaluating our operating performance or ongoing business performance. Further, non-GAAP financial measures may have limited value for purposes of drawing comparisons between companies because different companies may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures in different ways because non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles.







Additional information and management



’



s assessment regarding why certain items are excluded from our non-GAAP measures are summarized below:









Amortization Expense



– is related to acquired intangible assets which are based upon valuation methodologies and are generally amortized over the expected life of the intangible asset at the time of acquisition, which may result in amortization amounts that vary over time. This non-cash expense is not considered by management in making operating decisions.







Share-Based Compensation Expense



– includes share-based compensation expense for awards that are equity and liability classified on our balance sheet and the related employer tax expense at vesting. Share-based compensation expense is partially outside of our control due to factors such as stock price volatility and interest rates, which may be unrelated to our operating performance during the period in which the expense is incurred. It is an expense based upon valuation methodologies and assumptions that vary over time, and the amount of the expense can vary significantly between companies. Share-based compensation expense amounts are not considered by management in making operating decisions.







Non-cash Interest, Net



– includes amounts associated with the amortization of certain fees associated with the establishment or amendment of our convertible notes that are being amortized over the life of the agreements. We believe these amounts are non-cash in nature, are not correlated to future business operations and do not reflect our ongoing operations.







Acquisition and Integration Related Costs



– includes items such as professional fees, employee severance and other costs incurred in connection with acquisitions and integration specific activities which are not expected to have a continuing contribution to operations and the amortization of the fair market step-up value of acquired inventory and fixed assets. We believe the exclusion of these items is useful in providing management a basis to evaluate ongoing operating activities and strategic decision making.







Loss on Debt Extinguishment



– includes the loss on exchange of our convertible notes. This loss is primarily non-cash and we do not believe this amount is reflective of our ongoing operations.







Tax Effect of N





on-GAAP Adjustments



– includes adjustments to arrive at an estimate of our non-GAAP income tax rate associated with our non-GAAP income over a period of time. We determine our non-GAAP income tax rate using applicable rates in taxing jurisdictions and assessing certain factors including our historical and forecast earnings by jurisdiction, discrete items, cash taxes paid in relation to our non-GAAP net income before income taxes and our ability to realize tax assets. We generally assess this non-GAAP income tax rate quarterly and have utilized 3% for our first two fiscal quarters of fiscal year 2025 and for our fiscal year 2024. Our historical effective income tax rate under GAAP has varied significantly from our non-GAAP income tax rate due primarily to income taxed in foreign jurisdictions at generally lower tax rates, research and development tax credits and acquisition expenses. We believe it is beneficial for management to review our non-GAAP income tax rate on a consistent basis over periods of time. Items such as those noted above may have a significant impact on our GAAP income tax expense and associated effective tax rate over time.







Adjusted EBITDA



– is a calculation that adds depreciation expense to our adjusted income from operations. Management reviews and utilizes this measure for operational analysis purposes. We believe competitors and others in the financial industry also utilize this measure for analysis purposes.







Incremental Shares



– is the number of potential shares of common stock issuable upon the exercise of stock options, restricted stock, restricted stock units and conversion of convertible debt which were not included in the calculation of our GAAP diluted shares. We believe competitors and others in the financial industry utilize this non-GAAP measure for analysis purposes.







Company Contact:







MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc.





Stephen Ferranti





Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations





P: 978-656-2977





E:



stephen.ferranti@macom.com













MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(unaudited and in thousands, except per share data)





















































Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended

















April 4, 2025













January 3, 2025













March 29, 2024













April 4, 2025













March 29, 2024



































Revenue





$





235,887













$





218,122













$





181,234













$





454,009













$





338,382













Cost of revenue









105,731

















101,013

















86,022

















206,744

















155,860













Gross profit









130,156

















117,109

















95,212

















247,265

















182,522













Operating expenses:













































Research and development









57,837

















60,369

















45,621

















118,206

















85,034













Selling, general and administrative









37,449

















39,213

















34,184

















76,662

















71,071













Total operating expenses









95,286

















99,582

















79,805

















194,868

















156,105













Income from operations









34,870

















17,527

















15,407

















52,397

















26,417













Other income (expense):













































Interest income









7,239

















7,000

















5,366

















14,239

















10,921













Interest expense









(1,179





)













(1,366





)













(1,285





)













(2,545





)













(2,574





)









Loss on extinguishment of debt









—

















(193,098





)













—

















(193,098





)













—













Total other income (expense)









6,060

















(187,464





)













4,081

















(181,404





)













8,347













Income (loss) before income taxes









40,930

















(169,937





)













19,488

















(129,007





)













34,764













Income tax expense (benefit)









9,264

















(2,407





)













4,508

















6,857

















7,258













Net income (loss)





$





31,666













$





(167,530





)









$





14,980













$





(135,864





)









$





27,506

























































Net income (loss) per share:













































Income (loss) per share - Basic





$





0.43













$





(2.30





)









$





0.21













$





(1.85





)









$





0.38













Income (loss) per share - Diluted





$





0.42













$





(2.30





)









$





0.20













$





(1.85





)









$





0.38













Weighted average common shares:













































Shares - Basic









74,358

















72,780

















72,076

















73,540

















71,750













Shares - Diluted









75,741

















72,780

















73,272

















73,540

















72,779















































































































MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(unaudited and





in thousands)





















































April 4, 2025













September 27, 2024























ASSETS





















Current assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





110,926









$





146,806









Short-term investments









570,607













435,082









Accounts receivable, net









131,389













105,700









Inventories









209,332













194,490









Prepaid and other current assets









42,016













21,000









Total current assets









1,064,270













903,078









Property and equipment, net









178,501













176,017









Goodwill and intangible assets, net









418,415













408,289









Deferred income taxes









213,389













212,495









Other long-term assets









44,282













55,761









Total assets





$





1,918,857









$





1,755,640









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY





















Current liabilities:





















Short-term debt









160,741













—









Accounts payable









61,265













43,202









Accrued liabilities









76,080













64,336









Current portion of finance lease obligations









730













646









Total current liabilities









298,816













108,184









Finance lease obligations, less current portion









30,829













31,130









Financing obligation









8,830













9,006









Long-term debt obligations









339,073













448,281









Other long-term liabilities









38,977













32,696









Total liabilities









716,525













629,297









Stockholders’ equity









1,202,332













1,126,343









Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$





1,918,857









$





1,755,640























MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









(unaudited and in thousands)





















































Six Months Ended

















April 4, 2025













March 29, 2024























CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





















Net (loss) income





$





(135,864





)









$





27,506













Depreciation and intangible asset amortization









30,800

















31,486













Share-based compensation









44,287

















20,747













Deferred income taxes









(2,747





)













3,706













Loss on extinguishment of debt









193,098

















—













Other adjustments, net









(2,351





)













(1,497





)









Accounts receivable









(24,724





)













(31,327





)









Inventories









(14,961





)













(12,325





)









Accrued and other liabilities









1,647

















(2,301





)









Change in other operating assets and liabilities









16,161

















15,307













Net cash provided by operating activities









105,346

















51,302













CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





















Acquisition of business, net









(12,684





)













(74,813





)









Sales, purchases and maturities of investments









(132,976





)













(15,478





)









Purchases of property and equipment









(13,498





)













(9,782





)









Other investing









(7,975





)













—













Net cash used in investing activities









(167,133





)













(100,073





)









CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





















Proceeds from convertible notes









86,629

















—













Payments for fee on convertible note exchange and debt issuance costs









(23,126





)













—













Payments on finance leases and other









(498





)













(703





)









Proceeds from stock option exercises and employee stock purchases









4,537

















2,849













Common stock withheld for taxes on employee equity awards









(41,260





)













(12,522





)









Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities









26,282

















(10,376





)









Foreign currency effect on cash









(375





)













185













NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS









(35,880





)













(58,962





)









CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS — Beginning of period









146,806

















173,952













CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS — End of period





$





110,926













$





114,990



























MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC.









RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS









(unaudited and in thousands, except per share data)





















































Three Months Ended









Six Months Ended

















April 4, 2025









January 3, 2025









March 29, 2024









April 4, 2025









March 29, 2024

















Amount









% Revenue









Amount









% Revenue









Amount









% Revenue









Amount









% Revenue









Amount









% Revenue











Gross profit - GAAP





$





130,156





55.2





$





117,109





53.7





$





95,212





52.5





$





247,265





54.5





$





182,522





53.9









Amortization expense









3,343





1.4









3,332





1.5









4,200





2.3









6,675





1.5









6,142





1.8









Share-based compensation expense









1,765





0.7









3,498





1.6









1,820





1.0









5,263





1.2









3,370





1.0









Acquisition and integration related costs









356





0.2









1,394





0.6









2,226





1.2









1,750





0.4









4,516





1.3









Adjusted gross profit (Non-GAAP)





$





135,620





57.5





$





125,333





57.5





$





103,458





57.1





$





260,953





57.5





$





196,550





58.1



























Three Months Ended









Six Months Ended

















April 4, 2025









January 3, 2025









March 29, 2024









April 4, 2025









March 29, 2024

















Amount









% Revenue









Amount









% Revenue









Amount









% Revenue









Amount









% Revenue









Amount









% Revenue











Operating expenses - GAAP





$





95,286









40.4









$





99,582









45.7









$





79,805









44.0









$





194,868









42.9









$





156,105









46.1













Amortization expense









(1,617





)





(0.7





)









(3,177





)





(1.5





)









(4,121





)





(2.3





)









(4,794





)





(1.1





)









(8,919





)





(2.6





)









Share-based compensation expense









(17,331





)





(7.3





)









(25,889





)





(11.9





)









(11,308





)





(6.2





)









(43,220





)





(9.5





)









(19,627





)





(5.8





)









Acquisition and integration related costs









(522





)





(0.2





)









(605





)





(0.3





)









(1,107





)





(0.6





)









(1,127





)





(0.2





)









(9,751





)





(2.9





)









Adjusted operating expenses (Non-GAAP)





$





75,816









32.1









$





69,911









32.1









$





63,269









34.9









$





145,727









32.1









$





117,808









34.8































Three Months Ended









Six Months Ended

















April 4, 2025









January 3, 2025









March 29, 2024









April 4, 2025









March 29, 2024

















Amount









% Revenue









Amount









% Revenue









Amount









% Revenue









Amount









% Revenue









Amount









% Revenue











Income from operations - GAAP





$





34,870





14.8





$





17,527





8.0





$





15,407





8.5





$





52,397





11.5





$





26,417





7.8









Amortization expense









4,960





2.1









6,509





3.0









8,321





4.6









11,469





2.5









15,061





4.5









Share-based compensation expense









19,096





8.1









29,387





13.5









13,128





7.2









48,483





10.7









22,997





6.8









Acquisition and integration related costs









878





0.4









1,999





0.9









3,333





1.8









2,877





0.6









14,267





4.2









Adjusted income from operations (Non-GAAP)





$





59,804





25.4





$





55,422





25.4





$





40,189





22.2





$





115,226





25.4





$





78,742





23.3

























































Depreciation expense









6,803





2.9









6,740





3.1









7,253





4.0









13,543





3.0









13,507





4.0









Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)





$





66,607





28.2





$





62,162





28.5





$





47,442





26.2





$





128,769





28.4





$





92,249





27.3



























Three Months Ended









Six Months Ended

















April 4, 2025









January 3, 2025









March 29, 2024









April 4, 2025









March 29, 2024

















Amount









% Revenue









Amount









% Revenue









Amount









% Revenue









Amount









% Revenue









Amount









% Revenue











Net income (loss) - GAAP





$





31,666





13.4





$





(167,530





)





(76.8





)





$





14,980





8.3





$





(135,864





)





(29.9





)





$





27,506





8.1









Amortization expense









4,960





2.1









6,509









3.0













8,321





4.6









11,469









2.5













15,061





4.5









Share-based compensation expense









19,096





8.1









29,387









13.5













13,128





7.2









48,483









10.7













22,997





6.8









Non-cash interest, net









380





0.2









307









0.1













287





0.2









687









0.2













573





0.2









Acquisition and integration related costs









878





0.4









1,999









0.9













3,333





1.8









2,877









0.6













14,267





4.2









Loss on debt extinguishment









—





—









193,098









88.5













—





—









193,098









42.5













—





—









Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments









7,276





3.1









(4,247





)





(1.9





)









3,171





1.7









3,029









0.7













4,628





1.4









Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)





$





64,256





27.2





$





59,523









27.3









$





43,220





23.8





$





123,779









27.3









$





85,032





25.1



























Three Months Ended









Six Months Ended

















April 4, 2025









January 3, 2025









March 29, 2024









April 4, 2025









March 29, 2024

















Net income









Income per diluted share









Net income (loss)









Income (loss) per diluted share









Net income









Income per diluted share









Net income (loss)









Income (loss) per diluted share









Net income









Income per





diluted share











Net income (loss) - GAAP diluted





$





31,666





$





0.42





$





(167,530





)





$





(2.30





)





$





14,980





$





0.20





$





(135,864





)





$





(1.85





)





$





27,506





$





0.38

























































Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)





$





64,256





$





0.85





$





59,523









$





0.79









$





43,220





$





0.59





$





123,779









$





1.64









$





85,032





$





1.17



























Three Months Ended









Six Months Ended

















April 4, 2025









January 3, 2025









March 29, 2024









April 4, 2025









March 29, 2024

















Shares













Shares













Shares













Shares













Shares















Diluted shares - GAAP





75,741









72,780









73,272









73,540









72,779













Incremental shares





—









2,835









—









2,127









—













Adjusted diluted shares (Non-GAAP)





75,741









75,615









73,272









75,667









72,779































Three Months Ended









Six Months Ended

















April 4, 2025









January 3, 2025









March 29, 2024









April 4, 2025









March 29, 2024

















Amount









% Revenue









Amount









% Revenue









Amount









% Revenue









Amount









% Revenue









Amount









% Revenue











Interest income - GAAP





$





7,239









3.1









$





7,000









3.2









$





5,366









3.0









$





14,239









3.1









$





10,921









3.2













Interest expense - GAAP









(1,179





)





(0.5





)









(1,366





)





(0.6





)









(1,285





)





(0.7





)









(2,545





)





(0.6





)









(2,574





)





(0.8





)









Non-cash interest expense









380









0.2













307









0.1













287









0.2













687









0.2













573









0.2













Adjusted interest income (Non-GAAP)





$





6,440









2.7









$





5,941









2.7









$





4,368









2.4









$





12,381









2.7









$





8,920









2.6











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.