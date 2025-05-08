MACOM Technology Solutions Reports 30.2% Revenue Growth in Q2 FY2025

MACOM reported Q2 2025 revenue growth of 30.2%, with net income increasing to $31.7 million.
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. reported strong financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended April 4, 2025, with revenue reaching $235.9 million, a 30.2% increase from the same quarter last year and an 8.1% rise from the previous quarter. The company's gross margin improved to 55.2%, while operating income rose significantly to $34.9 million, representing 14.8% of revenue. Net income was $31.7 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, a notable increase compared to $15.0 million, or $0.20 per share, in the prior year's quarter. On an adjusted non-GAAP basis, net income was $64.3 million, or $0.85 per diluted share. For the upcoming fiscal third quarter, MACOM anticipates revenue between $246 million and $254 million, with adjusted gross margin expectations set at 56.5% to 58.5%. The company's CEO, Stephen G. Daly, credited the solid performance to exceptional teamwork throughout the organization.
Potential Positives
- Revenue increased by 30.2% year-over-year, indicating strong growth for the company.
- Gross margin improved to 55.2%, up from 52.5% in the previous fiscal year, reflecting better operational efficiency.
- Net income for the quarter was $31.7 million, significantly higher than $15.0 million in the prior year, highlighting improved profitability.
- Management anticipates continued growth, with projected revenue for the next quarter expected to be between $246 million and $254 million.
Potential Negatives
- Significant net income loss of $167.5 million in the prior fiscal quarter, indicating potential volatility in financial performance.
- Company's reliance on non-GAAP financial measures may raise concerns among investors regarding the transparency of financial reporting.
- The loss on extinguishment of debt suggests potential financial instability or management challenges with debt management strategy.
FAQ
What were MACOM's revenue figures for Q2 2025?
MACOM reported revenue of $235.9 million for Q2 2025, a 30.2% increase from the previous year.
What is MACOM's adjusted net income for Q2 2025?
MACOM's adjusted net income for Q2 2025 was $64.3 million, or $0.85 per diluted share.
How did MACOM's gross margin change in Q2 2025?
The gross margin increased to 55.2% in Q2 2025, up from 52.5% in the same quarter last year.
What is the revenue outlook for MACOM's third quarter?
MACOM expects revenue for Q3 2025 to be between $246 million and $254 million.
When will MACOM hold its Q2 2025earnings conference call
MACOM will host its Q2 2025earnings conference callon Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET.
$MTSI Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $MTSI stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTSI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/10.
$MTSI Insider Trading Activity
$MTSI insiders have traded $MTSI stock on the open market 66 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 66 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SUSAN OCAMPO has made 0 purchases and 29 sales selling 1,877,755 shares for an estimated $231,935,305.
- STEPHEN G DALY (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 64,495 shares for an estimated $8,444,358.
- JOHN KOBER (Senior VP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 22,776 shares for an estimated $2,908,391.
- AMBRA R. ROTH (SVP, GC and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 15,346 shares for an estimated $2,175,550.
- DONGHYUN THOMAS HWANG (SVP, Global Sales) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,409 shares for an estimated $1,809,908.
- ROBERT DENNEHY (SVP, Operations) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 9,126 shares for an estimated $1,205,117.
- GEOFFREY G RIBAR sold 6,656 shares for an estimated $809,436
- JOHN RITCHIE sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $414,060
- CHARLES R BLAND has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,500 shares for an estimated $311,208.
- JIHYE WHANG ROSENBAND sold 1,867 shares for an estimated $233,375
$MTSI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 209 institutional investors add shares of $MTSI stock to their portfolio, and 157 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 1,120,510 shares (+38.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $145,565,454
- CHOREO, LLC removed 600,230 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $77,975,879
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 582,903 shares (-22.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $75,724,928
- HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 504,894 shares (-63.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $65,590,779
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 368,979 shares (+6.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,934,061
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC added 281,715 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,597,595
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 248,632 shares (+4.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,957,680
LOWELL, Mass., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (“MACOM”) (Nasdaq: MTSI), a leading supplier of semiconductor products, today announced its financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended April 4, 2025.
Second
Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 GAAP Results
Revenue was $235.9 million, an increase of 30.2%, compared to $181.2 million in the previous year fiscal second quarter and an increase of 8.1% compared to $218.1 million in the prior fiscal quarter;
Gross margin was 55.2%, compared to 52.5% in the previous year fiscal second quarter and 53.7% in the prior fiscal quarter;
Income from operations was $34.9 million, or 14.8% of revenue, compared to income from operations of $15.4 million, or 8.5% of revenue, in the previous year fiscal second quarter and income from operations of $17.5 million, or 8.0% of revenue, in the prior fiscal quarter; and
Net income was $31.7 million, or $0.42 income per diluted share, compared to net income of $15.0 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, in the previous year fiscal second quarter and net loss, which includes a one-time, primarily non-cash, charge of $193.1 million loss on extinguishment of debt related to the previously-announced refinancing of a portion of MACOM’s 0.25% convertible senior notes due 2026, of $167.5 million, or $2.30 loss per diluted share, in the prior fiscal quarter.
Second
Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Adjusted Non-GAAP Results
Adjusted gross margin was 57.5%, compared to 57.1% in the previous year fiscal second quarter and 57.5% in the prior fiscal quarter;
Adjusted income from operations was $59.8 million, or 25.4% of revenue, compared to adjusted income from operations of $40.2 million, or 22.2% of revenue, in the previous year fiscal second quarter and adjusted income from operations of $55.4 million, or 25.4% of revenue, in the prior fiscal quarter; and
Adjusted net income was $64.3 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $43.2 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, in the previous year fiscal second quarter and adjusted net income of $59.5 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, in the prior fiscal quarter.
Management Commentary
“Exceptional teamwork across the entire MACOM organization enabled our solid Q2 performance,” said Stephen G. Daly, President and Chief Executive Officer, MACOM.
Business Outlook
For the fiscal third quarter ending July 4, 2025, MACOM expects revenue to be in the range of $246 million to $254 million. Adjusted gross margin is expected to be between 56.5% and 58.5%, and adjusted earnings per diluted share is expected to be between $0.87 and $0.91 utilizing an anticipated non-GAAP income tax rate of 3% and 76.5 million fully diluted shares outstanding.
Conference Call
MACOM will host a conference call on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its fiscal second quarter 2025 financial results and business outlook. Investors and analysts may visit MACOM's Investor Relations website at
https://ir.macom.com/events-webcasts
to register for a user-specific access code for the live call or to access the live webcast. A replay of the call will be available within 24 hours and remain accessible by all interested parties for approximately 90 days.
About MACOM
MACOM designs and manufactures high-performance semiconductor products for the Industrial and Defense, Data Center and Telecommunications industries. MACOM services over 6,000 customers annually with a broad product portfolio that incorporates RF, Microwave, Analog and Mixed Signal and Optical semiconductor technologies. MACOM has achieved certification to the IATF16949 automotive standard, the AS9100D aerospace standard, the ISO9001 international quality standard and the ISO14001 environmental management standard. MACOM operates facilities across the United States, Europe, Asia and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.
Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release and the associatedearnings callcontains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about MACOM’s strategic plans, priorities and long-term growth drivers, our ability to execute our long-term strategy, strengthen our position and drive market share gains and growth, our ability to develop new products, achieve market acceptance of those products and better address certain markets, expand our capabilities and extend our product offerings, including through the acquisitions of ENGIN-IC, Inc., Linearizer Communications Group and the radio frequency (RF) business of Wolfspeed, Inc., including our ability to effect the transfer of and effectively integrate the Research Triangle Park, North Carolina RF business fabrication facility, and through the establishment and growth of our European Semiconductor Center and potential collaboration and sales opportunities with private and public sector partners resulting therefrom, and the teams’ capabilities and technologies and expansion thereof and any potential financial benefits derived by and financial impact to MACOM therefrom, strength and competitiveness of new product introductions and technology portfolio expansion, including the anticipated rate of new product introductions, anticipated demand for our products, MACOM’s profitability, revenue targets, prospects and growth opportunities in our three primary markets, the potential impact to our business of an economic downturn or recession, anticipated financial and business performance improvements, MACOM’s strategic investment plan, including negotiation and finalization of a definitive agreement with, and receipt of, funding from the Federal and State governments, the estimated financial results for our 2025 fiscal third quarter and the stated business outlook and future results of operations.
These forward-looking statements reflect MACOM’s current views about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause those events or our actual activities or results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements, including our ability to develop new products and achieve market acceptance of those products; component shortages or other disruptions in our supply chain, including as a result of geopolitical unrest or otherwise; inflationary pressures; any failure to accurately anticipate demand for our products and effectively manage our inventory; our dependence on a limited number of customers; risks related to any weakening of global economic conditions, including as a result of the evolving impacts from tariffs, sanctions or other trade tensions (including implementation of new tariffs or retaliatory trade measures); our ability to compete effectively; and those other factors described in “Risk Factors” in MACOM’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and MACOM undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Discussion Rega
rding the Use of Historical and Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) reporting, MACOM provides investors with financial measures that have not been calculated in accordance with GAAP, such as: non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations and operating margin, non-GAAP EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP income tax rate and non-GAAP interest income. In this release or elsewhere, we may alternatively refer to such non-GAAP measures as “adjusted” measures. This non-GAAP information excludes the effect, where applicable, of intangible amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, non-cash interest, net, acquisition and integration related costs, loss on debt extinguishment and the tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment.
Management believes these excluded items are not reflective of our underlying performance and uses these non-GAAP financial measures to: evaluate our ongoing operating performance and compare it against prior periods, make operating decisions, forecast future periods, evaluate potential acquisitions, compare our operating performance against peer companies and assess certain compensation programs. We believe this non-GAAP financial information provides additional insight into our ongoing performance and have therefore chosen to provide this information to investors to help them evaluate the results of our ongoing operations and enable more meaningful period-to-period comparisons. These non-GAAP measures are provided in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.
A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial data is included in the supplemental financial data attached to this press release. We have not provided a reconciliation with respect to any forward-looking non-GAAP financial data presented because we do not have and cannot reliably estimate certain key inputs required to calculate the most comparable GAAP financial data, such as future acquisition costs, the possibility and impact of any litigation costs, changes in our GAAP effective tax rate and impairment charges. We believe these unknown inputs are likely to have a significant impact on any estimate of the comparable GAAP financial data.
Investors are cautioned against placing undue reliance on non-GAAP financial measures and are urged to review and consider carefully the adjustments made by management to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures may have limited value as analytical tools because they may exclude certain expenses that some investors consider important in evaluating our operating performance or ongoing business performance. Further, non-GAAP financial measures may have limited value for purposes of drawing comparisons between companies because different companies may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures in different ways because non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles.
Additional information and management
’
s assessment regarding why certain items are excluded from our non-GAAP measures are summarized below:
Amortization Expense
– is related to acquired intangible assets which are based upon valuation methodologies and are generally amortized over the expected life of the intangible asset at the time of acquisition, which may result in amortization amounts that vary over time. This non-cash expense is not considered by management in making operating decisions.
Share-Based Compensation Expense
– includes share-based compensation expense for awards that are equity and liability classified on our balance sheet and the related employer tax expense at vesting. Share-based compensation expense is partially outside of our control due to factors such as stock price volatility and interest rates, which may be unrelated to our operating performance during the period in which the expense is incurred. It is an expense based upon valuation methodologies and assumptions that vary over time, and the amount of the expense can vary significantly between companies. Share-based compensation expense amounts are not considered by management in making operating decisions.
Non-cash Interest, Net
– includes amounts associated with the amortization of certain fees associated with the establishment or amendment of our convertible notes that are being amortized over the life of the agreements. We believe these amounts are non-cash in nature, are not correlated to future business operations and do not reflect our ongoing operations.
Acquisition and Integration Related Costs
– includes items such as professional fees, employee severance and other costs incurred in connection with acquisitions and integration specific activities which are not expected to have a continuing contribution to operations and the amortization of the fair market step-up value of acquired inventory and fixed assets. We believe the exclusion of these items is useful in providing management a basis to evaluate ongoing operating activities and strategic decision making.
Loss on Debt Extinguishment
– includes the loss on exchange of our convertible notes. This loss is primarily non-cash and we do not believe this amount is reflective of our ongoing operations.
Tax Effect of N
on-GAAP Adjustments
– includes adjustments to arrive at an estimate of our non-GAAP income tax rate associated with our non-GAAP income over a period of time. We determine our non-GAAP income tax rate using applicable rates in taxing jurisdictions and assessing certain factors including our historical and forecast earnings by jurisdiction, discrete items, cash taxes paid in relation to our non-GAAP net income before income taxes and our ability to realize tax assets. We generally assess this non-GAAP income tax rate quarterly and have utilized 3% for our first two fiscal quarters of fiscal year 2025 and for our fiscal year 2024. Our historical effective income tax rate under GAAP has varied significantly from our non-GAAP income tax rate due primarily to income taxed in foreign jurisdictions at generally lower tax rates, research and development tax credits and acquisition expenses. We believe it is beneficial for management to review our non-GAAP income tax rate on a consistent basis over periods of time. Items such as those noted above may have a significant impact on our GAAP income tax expense and associated effective tax rate over time.
Adjusted EBITDA
– is a calculation that adds depreciation expense to our adjusted income from operations. Management reviews and utilizes this measure for operational analysis purposes. We believe competitors and others in the financial industry also utilize this measure for analysis purposes.
Incremental Shares
– is the number of potential shares of common stock issuable upon the exercise of stock options, restricted stock, restricted stock units and conversion of convertible debt which were not included in the calculation of our GAAP diluted shares. We believe competitors and others in the financial industry utilize this non-GAAP measure for analysis purposes.
Company Contact:
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc.
Stephen Ferranti
Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
P: 978-656-2977
E:
stephen.ferranti@macom.com
MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited and in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
April 4, 2025
January 3, 2025
March 29, 2024
April 4, 2025
March 29, 2024
Revenue
$
235,887
$
218,122
$
181,234
$
454,009
$
338,382
Cost of revenue
105,731
101,013
86,022
206,744
155,860
Gross profit
130,156
117,109
95,212
247,265
182,522
Operating expenses:
Research and development
57,837
60,369
45,621
118,206
85,034
Selling, general and administrative
37,449
39,213
34,184
76,662
71,071
Total operating expenses
95,286
99,582
79,805
194,868
156,105
Income from operations
34,870
17,527
15,407
52,397
26,417
Other income (expense):
Interest income
7,239
7,000
5,366
14,239
10,921
Interest expense
(1,179
)
(1,366
)
(1,285
)
(2,545
)
(2,574
)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
(193,098
)
—
(193,098
)
—
Total other income (expense)
6,060
(187,464
)
4,081
(181,404
)
8,347
Income (loss) before income taxes
40,930
(169,937
)
19,488
(129,007
)
34,764
Income tax expense (benefit)
9,264
(2,407
)
4,508
6,857
7,258
Net income (loss)
$
31,666
$
(167,530
)
$
14,980
$
(135,864
)
$
27,506
Net income (loss) per share:
Income (loss) per share - Basic
$
0.43
$
(2.30
)
$
0.21
$
(1.85
)
$
0.38
Income (loss) per share - Diluted
$
0.42
$
(2.30
)
$
0.20
$
(1.85
)
$
0.38
Weighted average common shares:
Shares - Basic
74,358
72,780
72,076
73,540
71,750
Shares - Diluted
75,741
72,780
73,272
73,540
72,779
MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited and
in thousands)
April 4, 2025
September 27, 2024
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
110,926
$
146,806
Short-term investments
570,607
435,082
Accounts receivable, net
131,389
105,700
Inventories
209,332
194,490
Prepaid and other current assets
42,016
21,000
Total current assets
1,064,270
903,078
Property and equipment, net
178,501
176,017
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
418,415
408,289
Deferred income taxes
213,389
212,495
Other long-term assets
44,282
55,761
Total assets
$
1,918,857
$
1,755,640
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term debt
160,741
—
Accounts payable
61,265
43,202
Accrued liabilities
76,080
64,336
Current portion of finance lease obligations
730
646
Total current liabilities
298,816
108,184
Finance lease obligations, less current portion
30,829
31,130
Financing obligation
8,830
9,006
Long-term debt obligations
339,073
448,281
Other long-term liabilities
38,977
32,696
Total liabilities
716,525
629,297
Stockholders’ equity
1,202,332
1,126,343
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
1,918,857
$
1,755,640
MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited and in thousands)
Six Months Ended
April 4, 2025
March 29, 2024
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net (loss) income
$
(135,864
)
$
27,506
Depreciation and intangible asset amortization
30,800
31,486
Share-based compensation
44,287
20,747
Deferred income taxes
(2,747
)
3,706
Loss on extinguishment of debt
193,098
—
Other adjustments, net
(2,351
)
(1,497
)
Accounts receivable
(24,724
)
(31,327
)
Inventories
(14,961
)
(12,325
)
Accrued and other liabilities
1,647
(2,301
)
Change in other operating assets and liabilities
16,161
15,307
Net cash provided by operating activities
105,346
51,302
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Acquisition of business, net
(12,684
)
(74,813
)
Sales, purchases and maturities of investments
(132,976
)
(15,478
)
Purchases of property and equipment
(13,498
)
(9,782
)
Other investing
(7,975
)
—
Net cash used in investing activities
(167,133
)
(100,073
)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from convertible notes
86,629
—
Payments for fee on convertible note exchange and debt issuance costs
(23,126
)
—
Payments on finance leases and other
(498
)
(703
)
Proceeds from stock option exercises and employee stock purchases
4,537
2,849
Common stock withheld for taxes on employee equity awards
(41,260
)
(12,522
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
26,282
(10,376
)
Foreign currency effect on cash
(375
)
185
NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(35,880
)
(58,962
)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS — Beginning of period
146,806
173,952
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS — End of period
$
110,926
$
114,990
MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS
(unaudited and in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
April 4, 2025
January 3, 2025
March 29, 2024
April 4, 2025
March 29, 2024
Amount
% Revenue
Amount
% Revenue
Amount
% Revenue
Amount
% Revenue
Amount
% Revenue
Gross profit - GAAP
$
130,156
55.2
$
117,109
53.7
$
95,212
52.5
$
247,265
54.5
$
182,522
53.9
Amortization expense
3,343
1.4
3,332
1.5
4,200
2.3
6,675
1.5
6,142
1.8
Share-based compensation expense
1,765
0.7
3,498
1.6
1,820
1.0
5,263
1.2
3,370
1.0
Acquisition and integration related costs
356
0.2
1,394
0.6
2,226
1.2
1,750
0.4
4,516
1.3
Adjusted gross profit (Non-GAAP)
$
135,620
57.5
$
125,333
57.5
$
103,458
57.1
$
260,953
57.5
$
196,550
58.1
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
April 4, 2025
January 3, 2025
March 29, 2024
April 4, 2025
March 29, 2024
Amount
% Revenue
Amount
% Revenue
Amount
% Revenue
Amount
% Revenue
Amount
% Revenue
Operating expenses - GAAP
$
95,286
40.4
$
99,582
45.7
$
79,805
44.0
$
194,868
42.9
$
156,105
46.1
Amortization expense
(1,617
)
(0.7
)
(3,177
)
(1.5
)
(4,121
)
(2.3
)
(4,794
)
(1.1
)
(8,919
)
(2.6
)
Share-based compensation expense
(17,331
)
(7.3
)
(25,889
)
(11.9
)
(11,308
)
(6.2
)
(43,220
)
(9.5
)
(19,627
)
(5.8
)
Acquisition and integration related costs
(522
)
(0.2
)
(605
)
(0.3
)
(1,107
)
(0.6
)
(1,127
)
(0.2
)
(9,751
)
(2.9
)
Adjusted operating expenses (Non-GAAP)
$
75,816
32.1
$
69,911
32.1
$
63,269
34.9
$
145,727
32.1
$
117,808
34.8
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
April 4, 2025
January 3, 2025
March 29, 2024
April 4, 2025
March 29, 2024
Amount
% Revenue
Amount
% Revenue
Amount
% Revenue
Amount
% Revenue
Amount
% Revenue
Income from operations - GAAP
$
34,870
14.8
$
17,527
8.0
$
15,407
8.5
$
52,397
11.5
$
26,417
7.8
Amortization expense
4,960
2.1
6,509
3.0
8,321
4.6
11,469
2.5
15,061
4.5
Share-based compensation expense
19,096
8.1
29,387
13.5
13,128
7.2
48,483
10.7
22,997
6.8
Acquisition and integration related costs
878
0.4
1,999
0.9
3,333
1.8
2,877
0.6
14,267
4.2
Adjusted income from operations (Non-GAAP)
$
59,804
25.4
$
55,422
25.4
$
40,189
22.2
$
115,226
25.4
$
78,742
23.3
Depreciation expense
6,803
2.9
6,740
3.1
7,253
4.0
13,543
3.0
13,507
4.0
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$
66,607
28.2
$
62,162
28.5
$
47,442
26.2
$
128,769
28.4
$
92,249
27.3
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
April 4, 2025
January 3, 2025
March 29, 2024
April 4, 2025
March 29, 2024
Amount
% Revenue
Amount
% Revenue
Amount
% Revenue
Amount
% Revenue
Amount
% Revenue
Net income (loss) - GAAP
$
31,666
13.4
$
(167,530
)
(76.8
)
$
14,980
8.3
$
(135,864
)
(29.9
)
$
27,506
8.1
Amortization expense
4,960
2.1
6,509
3.0
8,321
4.6
11,469
2.5
15,061
4.5
Share-based compensation expense
19,096
8.1
29,387
13.5
13,128
7.2
48,483
10.7
22,997
6.8
Non-cash interest, net
380
0.2
307
0.1
287
0.2
687
0.2
573
0.2
Acquisition and integration related costs
878
0.4
1,999
0.9
3,333
1.8
2,877
0.6
14,267
4.2
Loss on debt extinguishment
—
—
193,098
88.5
—
—
193,098
42.5
—
—
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
7,276
3.1
(4,247
)
(1.9
)
3,171
1.7
3,029
0.7
4,628
1.4
Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)
$
64,256
27.2
$
59,523
27.3
$
43,220
23.8
$
123,779
27.3
$
85,032
25.1
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
April 4, 2025
January 3, 2025
March 29, 2024
April 4, 2025
March 29, 2024
Net income
Income per diluted share
Net income (loss)
Income (loss) per diluted share
Net income
Income per diluted share
Net income (loss)
Income (loss) per diluted share
Net income
Income per
diluted share
Net income (loss) - GAAP diluted
$
31,666
$
0.42
$
(167,530
)
$
(2.30
)
$
14,980
$
0.20
$
(135,864
)
$
(1.85
)
$
27,506
$
0.38
Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)
$
64,256
$
0.85
$
59,523
$
0.79
$
43,220
$
0.59
$
123,779
$
1.64
$
85,032
$
1.17
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
April 4, 2025
January 3, 2025
March 29, 2024
April 4, 2025
March 29, 2024
Shares
Shares
Shares
Shares
Shares
Diluted shares - GAAP
75,741
72,780
73,272
73,540
72,779
Incremental shares
—
2,835
—
2,127
—
Adjusted diluted shares (Non-GAAP)
75,741
75,615
73,272
75,667
72,779
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
April 4, 2025
January 3, 2025
March 29, 2024
April 4, 2025
March 29, 2024
Amount
% Revenue
Amount
% Revenue
Amount
% Revenue
Amount
% Revenue
Amount
% Revenue
Interest income - GAAP
$
7,239
3.1
$
7,000
3.2
$
5,366
3.0
$
14,239
3.1
$
10,921
3.2
Interest expense - GAAP
(1,179
)
(0.5
)
(1,366
)
(0.6
)
(1,285
)
(0.7
)
(2,545
)
(0.6
)
(2,574
)
(0.8
)
Non-cash interest expense
380
0.2
307
0.1
287
0.2
687
0.2
573
0.2
Adjusted interest income (Non-GAAP)
$
6,440
2.7
$
5,941
2.7
$
4,368
2.4
$
12,381
2.7
$
8,920
2.6
