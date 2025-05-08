Stocks
MTSI

MACOM Technology Solutions Reports 30.2% Revenue Growth in Q2 FY2025

May 08, 2025 — 07:44 am EDT

MACOM reported Q2 2025 revenue growth of 30.2%, with net income increasing to $31.7 million.

Quiver AI Summary

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. reported strong financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended April 4, 2025, with revenue reaching $235.9 million, a 30.2% increase from the same quarter last year and an 8.1% rise from the previous quarter. The company's gross margin improved to 55.2%, while operating income rose significantly to $34.9 million, representing 14.8% of revenue. Net income was $31.7 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, a notable increase compared to $15.0 million, or $0.20 per share, in the prior year's quarter. On an adjusted non-GAAP basis, net income was $64.3 million, or $0.85 per diluted share. For the upcoming fiscal third quarter, MACOM anticipates revenue between $246 million and $254 million, with adjusted gross margin expectations set at 56.5% to 58.5%. The company's CEO, Stephen G. Daly, credited the solid performance to exceptional teamwork throughout the organization.

Potential Positives

  • Revenue increased by 30.2% year-over-year, indicating strong growth for the company.
  • Gross margin improved to 55.2%, up from 52.5% in the previous fiscal year, reflecting better operational efficiency.
  • Net income for the quarter was $31.7 million, significantly higher than $15.0 million in the prior year, highlighting improved profitability.
  • Management anticipates continued growth, with projected revenue for the next quarter expected to be between $246 million and $254 million.

Potential Negatives

  • Significant net income loss of $167.5 million in the prior fiscal quarter, indicating potential volatility in financial performance.
  • Company's reliance on non-GAAP financial measures may raise concerns among investors regarding the transparency of financial reporting.
  • The loss on extinguishment of debt suggests potential financial instability or management challenges with debt management strategy.

FAQ

What were MACOM's revenue figures for Q2 2025?

MACOM reported revenue of $235.9 million for Q2 2025, a 30.2% increase from the previous year.

What is MACOM's adjusted net income for Q2 2025?

MACOM's adjusted net income for Q2 2025 was $64.3 million, or $0.85 per diluted share.

How did MACOM's gross margin change in Q2 2025?

The gross margin increased to 55.2% in Q2 2025, up from 52.5% in the same quarter last year.

What is the revenue outlook for MACOM's third quarter?

MACOM expects revenue for Q3 2025 to be between $246 million and $254 million.

When will MACOM hold its Q2 2025earnings conference call

MACOM will host its Q2 2025earnings conference callon Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$MTSI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MTSI stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTSI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$MTSI Insider Trading Activity

$MTSI insiders have traded $MTSI stock on the open market 66 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 66 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • SUSAN OCAMPO has made 0 purchases and 29 sales selling 1,877,755 shares for an estimated $231,935,305.
  • STEPHEN G DALY (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 64,495 shares for an estimated $8,444,358.
  • JOHN KOBER (Senior VP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 22,776 shares for an estimated $2,908,391.
  • AMBRA R. ROTH (SVP, GC and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 15,346 shares for an estimated $2,175,550.
  • DONGHYUN THOMAS HWANG (SVP, Global Sales) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,409 shares for an estimated $1,809,908.
  • ROBERT DENNEHY (SVP, Operations) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 9,126 shares for an estimated $1,205,117.
  • GEOFFREY G RIBAR sold 6,656 shares for an estimated $809,436
  • JOHN RITCHIE sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $414,060
  • CHARLES R BLAND has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,500 shares for an estimated $311,208.
  • JIHYE WHANG ROSENBAND sold 1,867 shares for an estimated $233,375

$MTSI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 209 institutional investors add shares of $MTSI stock to their portfolio, and 157 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



LOWELL, Mass., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (“MACOM”) (Nasdaq: MTSI), a leading supplier of semiconductor products, today announced its financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended April 4, 2025.




Second


Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 GAAP Results




  • Revenue was $235.9 million, an increase of 30.2%, compared to $181.2 million in the previous year fiscal second quarter and an increase of 8.1% compared to $218.1 million in the prior fiscal quarter;


  • Gross margin was 55.2%, compared to 52.5% in the previous year fiscal second quarter and 53.7% in the prior fiscal quarter;


  • Income from operations was $34.9 million, or 14.8% of revenue, compared to income from operations of $15.4 million, or 8.5% of revenue, in the previous year fiscal second quarter and income from operations of $17.5 million, or 8.0% of revenue, in the prior fiscal quarter; and


  • Net income was $31.7 million, or $0.42 income per diluted share, compared to net income of $15.0 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, in the previous year fiscal second quarter and net loss, which includes a one-time, primarily non-cash, charge of $193.1 million loss on extinguishment of debt related to the previously-announced refinancing of a portion of MACOM’s 0.25% convertible senior notes due 2026, of $167.5 million, or $2.30 loss per diluted share, in the prior fiscal quarter.




Second


Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Adjusted Non-GAAP Results




  • Adjusted gross margin was 57.5%, compared to 57.1% in the previous year fiscal second quarter and 57.5% in the prior fiscal quarter;


  • Adjusted income from operations was $59.8 million, or 25.4% of revenue, compared to adjusted income from operations of $40.2 million, or 22.2% of revenue, in the previous year fiscal second quarter and adjusted income from operations of $55.4 million, or 25.4% of revenue, in the prior fiscal quarter; and


  • Adjusted net income was $64.3 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $43.2 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, in the previous year fiscal second quarter and adjusted net income of $59.5 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, in the prior fiscal quarter.




Management Commentary



“Exceptional teamwork across the entire MACOM organization enabled our solid Q2 performance,” said Stephen G. Daly, President and Chief Executive Officer, MACOM.




Business Outlook



For the fiscal third quarter ending July 4, 2025, MACOM expects revenue to be in the range of $246 million to $254 million. Adjusted gross margin is expected to be between 56.5% and 58.5%, and adjusted earnings per diluted share is expected to be between $0.87 and $0.91 utilizing an anticipated non-GAAP income tax rate of 3% and 76.5 million fully diluted shares outstanding.




Conference Call



MACOM will host a conference call on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its fiscal second quarter 2025 financial results and business outlook. Investors and analysts may visit MACOM's Investor Relations website at


https://ir.macom.com/events-webcasts


to register for a user-specific access code for the live call or to access the live webcast. A replay of the call will be available within 24 hours and remain accessible by all interested parties for approximately 90 days.




About MACOM



MACOM designs and manufactures high-performance semiconductor products for the Industrial and Defense, Data Center and Telecommunications industries. MACOM services over 6,000 customers annually with a broad product portfolio that incorporates RF, Microwave, Analog and Mixed Signal and Optical semiconductor technologies. MACOM has achieved certification to the IATF16949 automotive standard, the AS9100D aerospace standard, the ISO9001 international quality standard and the ISO14001 environmental management standard. MACOM operates facilities across the United States, Europe, Asia and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.




Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



This press release and the associatedearnings callcontains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about MACOM’s strategic plans, priorities and long-term growth drivers, our ability to execute our long-term strategy, strengthen our position and drive market share gains and growth, our ability to develop new products, achieve market acceptance of those products and better address certain markets, expand our capabilities and extend our product offerings, including through the acquisitions of ENGIN-IC, Inc., Linearizer Communications Group and the radio frequency (RF) business of Wolfspeed, Inc., including our ability to effect the transfer of and effectively integrate the Research Triangle Park, North Carolina RF business fabrication facility, and through the establishment and growth of our European Semiconductor Center and potential collaboration and sales opportunities with private and public sector partners resulting therefrom, and the teams’ capabilities and technologies and expansion thereof and any potential financial benefits derived by and financial impact to MACOM therefrom, strength and competitiveness of new product introductions and technology portfolio expansion, including the anticipated rate of new product introductions, anticipated demand for our products, MACOM’s profitability, revenue targets, prospects and growth opportunities in our three primary markets, the potential impact to our business of an economic downturn or recession, anticipated financial and business performance improvements, MACOM’s strategic investment plan, including negotiation and finalization of a definitive agreement with, and receipt of, funding from the Federal and State governments, the estimated financial results for our 2025 fiscal third quarter and the stated business outlook and future results of operations.



These forward-looking statements reflect MACOM’s current views about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause those events or our actual activities or results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements, including our ability to develop new products and achieve market acceptance of those products; component shortages or other disruptions in our supply chain, including as a result of geopolitical unrest or otherwise; inflationary pressures; any failure to accurately anticipate demand for our products and effectively manage our inventory; our dependence on a limited number of customers; risks related to any weakening of global economic conditions, including as a result of the evolving impacts from tariffs, sanctions or other trade tensions (including implementation of new tariffs or retaliatory trade measures); our ability to compete effectively; and those other factors described in “Risk Factors” in MACOM’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and MACOM undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.




Discussion Rega


rding the Use of Historical and Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures



In addition to United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) reporting, MACOM provides investors with financial measures that have not been calculated in accordance with GAAP, such as: non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations and operating margin, non-GAAP EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP income tax rate and non-GAAP interest income. In this release or elsewhere, we may alternatively refer to such non-GAAP measures as “adjusted” measures. This non-GAAP information excludes the effect, where applicable, of intangible amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, non-cash interest, net, acquisition and integration related costs, loss on debt extinguishment and the tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment.



Management believes these excluded items are not reflective of our underlying performance and uses these non-GAAP financial measures to: evaluate our ongoing operating performance and compare it against prior periods, make operating decisions, forecast future periods, evaluate potential acquisitions, compare our operating performance against peer companies and assess certain compensation programs. We believe this non-GAAP financial information provides additional insight into our ongoing performance and have therefore chosen to provide this information to investors to help them evaluate the results of our ongoing operations and enable more meaningful period-to-period comparisons. These non-GAAP measures are provided in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.



A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial data is included in the supplemental financial data attached to this press release. We have not provided a reconciliation with respect to any forward-looking non-GAAP financial data presented because we do not have and cannot reliably estimate certain key inputs required to calculate the most comparable GAAP financial data, such as future acquisition costs, the possibility and impact of any litigation costs, changes in our GAAP effective tax rate and impairment charges. We believe these unknown inputs are likely to have a significant impact on any estimate of the comparable GAAP financial data.



Investors are cautioned against placing undue reliance on non-GAAP financial measures and are urged to review and consider carefully the adjustments made by management to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures may have limited value as analytical tools because they may exclude certain expenses that some investors consider important in evaluating our operating performance or ongoing business performance. Further, non-GAAP financial measures may have limited value for purposes of drawing comparisons between companies because different companies may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures in different ways because non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles.




Additional information and management



s assessment regarding why certain items are excluded from our non-GAAP measures are summarized below:




Amortization Expense

– is related to acquired intangible assets which are based upon valuation methodologies and are generally amortized over the expected life of the intangible asset at the time of acquisition, which may result in amortization amounts that vary over time. This non-cash expense is not considered by management in making operating decisions.




Share-Based Compensation Expense

– includes share-based compensation expense for awards that are equity and liability classified on our balance sheet and the related employer tax expense at vesting. Share-based compensation expense is partially outside of our control due to factors such as stock price volatility and interest rates, which may be unrelated to our operating performance during the period in which the expense is incurred. It is an expense based upon valuation methodologies and assumptions that vary over time, and the amount of the expense can vary significantly between companies. Share-based compensation expense amounts are not considered by management in making operating decisions.




Non-cash Interest, Net

– includes amounts associated with the amortization of certain fees associated with the establishment or amendment of our convertible notes that are being amortized over the life of the agreements. We believe these amounts are non-cash in nature, are not correlated to future business operations and do not reflect our ongoing operations.




Acquisition and Integration Related Costs

– includes items such as professional fees, employee severance and other costs incurred in connection with acquisitions and integration specific activities which are not expected to have a continuing contribution to operations and the amortization of the fair market step-up value of acquired inventory and fixed assets. We believe the exclusion of these items is useful in providing management a basis to evaluate ongoing operating activities and strategic decision making.




Loss on Debt Extinguishment

– includes the loss on exchange of our convertible notes. This loss is primarily non-cash and we do not believe this amount is reflective of our ongoing operations.




Tax Effect of N


on-GAAP Adjustments

– includes adjustments to arrive at an estimate of our non-GAAP income tax rate associated with our non-GAAP income over a period of time. We determine our non-GAAP income tax rate using applicable rates in taxing jurisdictions and assessing certain factors including our historical and forecast earnings by jurisdiction, discrete items, cash taxes paid in relation to our non-GAAP net income before income taxes and our ability to realize tax assets. We generally assess this non-GAAP income tax rate quarterly and have utilized 3% for our first two fiscal quarters of fiscal year 2025 and for our fiscal year 2024. Our historical effective income tax rate under GAAP has varied significantly from our non-GAAP income tax rate due primarily to income taxed in foreign jurisdictions at generally lower tax rates, research and development tax credits and acquisition expenses. We believe it is beneficial for management to review our non-GAAP income tax rate on a consistent basis over periods of time. Items such as those noted above may have a significant impact on our GAAP income tax expense and associated effective tax rate over time.




Adjusted EBITDA

– is a calculation that adds depreciation expense to our adjusted income from operations. Management reviews and utilizes this measure for operational analysis purposes. We believe competitors and others in the financial industry also utilize this measure for analysis purposes.




Incremental Shares

– is the number of potential shares of common stock issuable upon the exercise of stock options, restricted stock, restricted stock units and conversion of convertible debt which were not included in the calculation of our GAAP diluted shares. We believe competitors and others in the financial industry utilize this non-GAAP measure for analysis purposes.




Company Contact:



MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc.


Stephen Ferranti


Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations


P: 978-656-2977


E:

stephen.ferranti@macom.com















MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC.




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS




(unaudited and in thousands, except per share data)





































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



April 4, 2025


January 3, 2025


March 29, 2024


April 4, 2025


March 29, 2024






Revenue
$
235,887


$
218,122


$
181,234


$
454,009


$
338,382

Cost of revenue

105,731



101,013



86,022



206,744



155,860

Gross profit

130,156



117,109



95,212



247,265



182,522

Operating expenses:









Research and development

57,837



60,369



45,621



118,206



85,034

Selling, general and administrative

37,449



39,213



34,184



76,662



71,071

Total operating expenses

95,286



99,582



79,805



194,868



156,105

Income from operations

34,870



17,527



15,407



52,397



26,417

Other income (expense):









Interest income

7,239



7,000



5,366



14,239



10,921

Interest expense

(1,179
)


(1,366
)


(1,285
)


(2,545
)


(2,574
)

Loss on extinguishment of debt






(193,098
)







(193,098
)





Total other income (expense)

6,060



(187,464
)


4,081



(181,404
)


8,347

Income (loss) before income taxes

40,930



(169,937
)


19,488



(129,007
)


34,764

Income tax expense (benefit)

9,264



(2,407
)


4,508



6,857



7,258

Net income (loss)
$
31,666


$
(167,530
)

$
14,980


$
(135,864
)

$
27,506











Net income (loss) per share:









Income (loss) per share - Basic
$
0.43


$
(2.30
)

$
0.21


$
(1.85
)

$
0.38

Income (loss) per share - Diluted
$
0.42


$
(2.30
)

$
0.20


$
(1.85
)

$
0.38

Weighted average common shares:









Shares - Basic

74,358



72,780



72,076



73,540



71,750

Shares - Diluted

75,741



72,780



73,272



73,540



72,779






































MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC.




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




(unaudited and


in thousands)








































































































































































































































April 4, 2025


September 27, 2024



ASSETS



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents
$
110,926

$
146,806

Short-term investments

570,607


435,082

Accounts receivable, net

131,389


105,700

Inventories

209,332


194,490

Prepaid and other current assets

42,016


21,000

Total current assets

1,064,270


903,078

Property and equipment, net

178,501


176,017

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

418,415


408,289

Deferred income taxes

213,389


212,495

Other long-term assets

44,282


55,761

Total assets
$
1,918,857

$
1,755,640

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY



Current liabilities:



Short-term debt

160,741




Accounts payable

61,265


43,202

Accrued liabilities

76,080


64,336

Current portion of finance lease obligations

730


646

Total current liabilities

298,816


108,184

Finance lease obligations, less current portion

30,829


31,130

Financing obligation

8,830


9,006

Long-term debt obligations

339,073


448,281

Other long-term liabilities

38,977


32,696

Total liabilities

716,525


629,297

Stockholders’ equity

1,202,332


1,126,343

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
1,918,857

$
1,755,640


















MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC.




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS




(unaudited and in thousands)


















































































































































































































































































































Six Months Ended



April 4, 2025


March 29, 2024



CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:



Net (loss) income
$
(135,864
)

$
27,506

Depreciation and intangible asset amortization

30,800



31,486

Share-based compensation

44,287



20,747

Deferred income taxes

(2,747
)


3,706

Loss on extinguishment of debt

193,098






Other adjustments, net

(2,351
)


(1,497
)

Accounts receivable

(24,724
)


(31,327
)

Inventories

(14,961
)


(12,325
)

Accrued and other liabilities

1,647



(2,301
)

Change in other operating assets and liabilities

16,161



15,307

Net cash provided by operating activities

105,346



51,302

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:



Acquisition of business, net

(12,684
)


(74,813
)

Sales, purchases and maturities of investments

(132,976
)


(15,478
)

Purchases of property and equipment

(13,498
)


(9,782
)

Other investing

(7,975
)





Net cash used in investing activities

(167,133
)


(100,073
)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:



Proceeds from convertible notes

86,629






Payments for fee on convertible note exchange and debt issuance costs

(23,126
)





Payments on finance leases and other

(498
)


(703
)

Proceeds from stock option exercises and employee stock purchases

4,537



2,849

Common stock withheld for taxes on employee equity awards

(41,260
)


(12,522
)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

26,282



(10,376
)

Foreign currency effect on cash

(375
)


185

NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(35,880
)


(58,962
)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS — Beginning of period

146,806



173,952

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS — End of period
$
110,926


$
114,990


















MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC.




RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS




(unaudited and in thousands, except per share data)


































































































































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



April 4, 2025

January 3, 2025

March 29, 2024

April 4, 2025

March 29, 2024



Amount

% Revenue

Amount

% Revenue

Amount

% Revenue

Amount

% Revenue

Amount

% Revenue

Gross profit - GAAP
$
130,156
55.2
$
117,109
53.7
$
95,212
52.5
$
247,265
54.5
$
182,522
53.9

Amortization expense

3,343
1.4

3,332
1.5

4,200
2.3

6,675
1.5

6,142
1.8

Share-based compensation expense

1,765
0.7

3,498
1.6

1,820
1.0

5,263
1.2

3,370
1.0

Acquisition and integration related costs

356
0.2

1,394
0.6

2,226
1.2

1,750
0.4

4,516
1.3

Adjusted gross profit (Non-GAAP)
$
135,620
57.5
$
125,333
57.5
$
103,458
57.1
$
260,953
57.5
$
196,550
58.1















































































































































































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



April 4, 2025

January 3, 2025

March 29, 2024

April 4, 2025

March 29, 2024



Amount

% Revenue

Amount

% Revenue

Amount

% Revenue

Amount

% Revenue

Amount

% Revenue

Operating expenses - GAAP
$
95,286

40.4

$
99,582

45.7

$
79,805

44.0

$
194,868

42.9

$
156,105

46.1

Amortization expense

(1,617
)
(0.7
)

(3,177
)
(1.5
)

(4,121
)
(2.3
)

(4,794
)
(1.1
)

(8,919
)
(2.6
)

Share-based compensation expense

(17,331
)
(7.3
)

(25,889
)
(11.9
)

(11,308
)
(6.2
)

(43,220
)
(9.5
)

(19,627
)
(5.8
)

Acquisition and integration related costs

(522
)
(0.2
)

(605
)
(0.3
)

(1,107
)
(0.6
)

(1,127
)
(0.2
)

(9,751
)
(2.9
)

Adjusted operating expenses (Non-GAAP)
$
75,816

32.1

$
69,911

32.1

$
63,269

34.9

$
145,727

32.1

$
117,808

34.8














































































































































































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



April 4, 2025

January 3, 2025

March 29, 2024

April 4, 2025

March 29, 2024



Amount

% Revenue

Amount

% Revenue

Amount

% Revenue

Amount

% Revenue

Amount

% Revenue

Income from operations - GAAP
$
34,870
14.8
$
17,527
8.0
$
15,407
8.5
$
52,397
11.5
$
26,417
7.8

Amortization expense

4,960
2.1

6,509
3.0

8,321
4.6

11,469
2.5

15,061
4.5

Share-based compensation expense

19,096
8.1

29,387
13.5

13,128
7.2

48,483
10.7

22,997
6.8

Acquisition and integration related costs

878
0.4

1,999
0.9

3,333
1.8

2,877
0.6

14,267
4.2

Adjusted income from operations (Non-GAAP)
$
59,804
25.4
$
55,422
25.4
$
40,189
22.2
$
115,226
25.4
$
78,742
23.3












Depreciation expense

6,803
2.9

6,740
3.1

7,253
4.0

13,543
3.0

13,507
4.0

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$
66,607
28.2
$
62,162
28.5
$
47,442
26.2
$
128,769
28.4
$
92,249
27.3



















































































































































































































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



April 4, 2025

January 3, 2025

March 29, 2024

April 4, 2025

March 29, 2024



Amount

% Revenue

Amount

% Revenue

Amount

% Revenue

Amount

% Revenue

Amount

% Revenue

Net income (loss) - GAAP
$
31,666
13.4
$
(167,530
)
(76.8
)
$
14,980
8.3
$
(135,864
)
(29.9
)
$
27,506
8.1

Amortization expense

4,960
2.1

6,509

3.0


8,321
4.6

11,469

2.5


15,061
4.5

Share-based compensation expense

19,096
8.1

29,387

13.5


13,128
7.2

48,483

10.7


22,997
6.8

Non-cash interest, net

380
0.2

307

0.1


287
0.2

687

0.2


573
0.2

Acquisition and integration related costs

878
0.4

1,999

0.9


3,333
1.8

2,877

0.6


14,267
4.2

Loss on debt extinguishment






193,098

88.5







193,098

42.5






Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

7,276
3.1

(4,247
)
(1.9
)

3,171
1.7

3,029

0.7


4,628
1.4

Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)
$
64,256
27.2
$
59,523

27.3

$
43,220
23.8
$
123,779

27.3

$
85,032
25.1






































































































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



April 4, 2025

January 3, 2025

March 29, 2024

April 4, 2025

March 29, 2024



Net income

Income per diluted share

Net income (loss)

Income (loss) per diluted share

Net income

Income per diluted share

Net income (loss)

Income (loss) per diluted share

Net income

Income per


diluted share

Net income (loss) - GAAP diluted
$
31,666
$
0.42
$
(167,530
)
$
(2.30
)
$
14,980
$
0.20
$
(135,864
)
$
(1.85
)
$
27,506
$
0.38












Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)
$
64,256
$
0.85
$
59,523

$
0.79

$
43,220
$
0.59
$
123,779

$
1.64

$
85,032
$
1.17










































































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



April 4, 2025

January 3, 2025

March 29, 2024

April 4, 2025

March 29, 2024



Shares


Shares


Shares


Shares


Shares

Diluted shares - GAAP
75,741

72,780

73,272

73,540

72,779

Incremental shares



2,835




2,127




Adjusted diluted shares (Non-GAAP)
75,741

75,615

73,272

75,667

72,779



















































































































































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



April 4, 2025

January 3, 2025

March 29, 2024

April 4, 2025

March 29, 2024



Amount

% Revenue

Amount

% Revenue

Amount

% Revenue

Amount

% Revenue

Amount

% Revenue

Interest income - GAAP
$
7,239

3.1

$
7,000

3.2

$
5,366

3.0

$
14,239

3.1

$
10,921

3.2

Interest expense - GAAP

(1,179
)
(0.5
)

(1,366
)
(0.6
)

(1,285
)
(0.7
)

(2,545
)
(0.6
)

(2,574
)
(0.8
)

Non-cash interest expense

380

0.2


307

0.1


287

0.2


687

0.2


573

0.2

Adjusted interest income (Non-GAAP)
$
6,440

2.7

$
5,941

2.7

$
4,368

2.4

$
12,381

2.7

$
8,920

2.6





