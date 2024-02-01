News & Insights

Markets
MTSI

MACOM Technology Solutions Q1 Profit Tops Estimates

February 01, 2024 — 07:59 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI) reported first quarter net income of $12.5 million, or $0.17 per share, compared to $29.5 million, or $0.41 per share, a year ago. Adjusted net income was $41.8 million, or $0.58 per share, compared to adjusted net income of $58.0 million, or $0.81 per share. On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.57, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter revenue was $157.1 million, a decrease of 12.7%, compared to $180.1 million last year. Analysts on average had estimated $152.12 million in revenue.

For the second quarter, MACOM expects revenue to be in the range of $178 million to $184 million. Adjusted earnings per share is expected to be between $0.56 and $0.62.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MTSI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.