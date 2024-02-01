MACOM Technology Solutions Q1 Profit Tops Estimates

(RTTNews) - MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI) reported first quarter net income of $12.5 million, or $0.17 per share, compared to $29.5 million, or $0.41 per share, a year ago. Adjusted net income was $41.8 million, or $0.58 per share, compared to adjusted net income of $58.0 million, or $0.81 per share. On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.57, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter revenue was $157.1 million, a decrease of 12.7%, compared to $180.1 million last year. Analysts on average had estimated $152.12 million in revenue.

For the second quarter, MACOM expects revenue to be in the range of $178 million to $184 million. Adjusted earnings per share is expected to be between $0.56 and $0.62.

