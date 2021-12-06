MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (NASDAQ:MTSI) shareholders have earned a 68% CAGR over the last three years

Investing can be hard but the potential fo an individual stock to pay off big time inspires us. Mistakes are inevitable, but a single top stock pick can cover any losses, and so much more. One such superstar is MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI), which saw its share price soar 374% in three years. On top of that, the share price is up 16% in about a quarter. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

We don't think that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings' modest trailing twelve month profit has the market's full attention at the moment. We think revenue is probably a better guide. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings' revenue trended up 1.9% each year over three years. Considering the company is losing money, we think that rate of revenue growth is uninspiring. So we're surprised that the share price has soared by 68% each year over that time. We'll tip our hats to that, any day, but the top-line growth isn't particularly impressive when you compare it to other pre-profit companies. Shareholders would want to be sure that the share price rise is sustainable.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:MTSI Earnings and Revenue Growth December 6th 2021

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 55% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 8% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

But note: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

