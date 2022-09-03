MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (NASDAQ:MTSI) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (NASDAQ:MTSI) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.099 = US$122m ÷ (US$1.3b - US$101m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Therefore, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings has an ROCE of 9.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Semiconductor industry average of 15%. NasdaqGS:MTSI Return on Capital Employed September 3rd 2022

In the above chart we have measured MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings' ROCE Trend?

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 182% over the last five years. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

The Bottom Line On MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings' ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 26% to shareholders. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

