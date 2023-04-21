MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (Symbol: MTSI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $61.89, changing hands as low as $61.00 per share. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MTSI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MTSI's low point in its 52 week range is $42.85 per share, with $76.5609 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.90.
