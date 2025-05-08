MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (Symbol: MTSI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $115.62, changing hands as high as $120.59 per share. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MTSI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MTSI's low point in its 52 week range is $84 per share, with $152.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $119.78.

