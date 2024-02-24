MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI) Price Target Increased by 5.07% to 97.36

The average one-year price target for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (NasdaqGS:MTSI) has been revised to 97.36 / share. This is an increase of 5.07% from the prior estimate of 92.66 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 75.75 to a high of 110.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.52% from the latest reported closing price of 86.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 680 funds or institutions reporting positions in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 4.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTSI is 0.34%, an increase of 10.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.14% to 73,450K shares. The put/call ratio of MTSI is 2.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,900K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,870K shares, representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTSI by 5.89% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,686K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,106K shares, representing an increase of 21.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTSI by 88.30% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,631K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,842K shares, representing a decrease of 8.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTSI by 4.57% over the last quarter.

FSELX - Semiconductors Portfolio holds 2,078K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,978K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,022K shares, representing a decrease of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTSI by 2.93% over the last quarter.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Background Information

MACOM designs and manufactures semiconductor products for Data Center, Telecommunication and Industrial and Defense applications. Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, MACOM has design centers and sales offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia. MACOM is certified to the ISO9001 international quality standard and ISO14001 environmental management standard.

