MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI) Price Target Increased by 41.11% to 373.35

The average one-year price target for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (NasdaqGS:MTSI) has been revised to $373.35 / share. This is an increase of 41.11% from the prior estimate of $264.59 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $174.17 to a high of $448.35 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.15% from the latest reported closing price of $381.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 506 funds or institutions reporting positions in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings. This is an decrease of 371 owner(s) or 42.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTSI is 0.16%, an increase of 47.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.91% to 75,526K shares. The put/call ratio of MTSI is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 3,674K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,425K shares , representing an increase of 6.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTSI by 38.86% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 3,587K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 2,993K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,836K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,474K shares , representing a decrease of 93.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTSI by 23.53% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,016K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,106K shares , representing an increase of 45.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTSI by 75.34% over the last quarter.

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