MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI) Price Target Increased by 15.87% to 175.98

The average one-year price target for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (NasdaqGS:MTSI) has been revised to $175.98 / share. This is an increase of 15.87% from the prior estimate of $151.87 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $108.07 to a high of $210.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.29% from the latest reported closing price of $162.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 929 funds or institutions reporting positions in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 4.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTSI is 0.30%, an increase of 8.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.65% to 87,579K shares. The put/call ratio of MTSI is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,474K shares representing 7.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,752K shares , representing an increase of 49.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTSI by 67.26% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,468K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,465K shares , representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTSI by 90.60% over the last quarter.

FSELX - Semiconductors Portfolio holds 2,689K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,036K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,996K shares , representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTSI by 29.90% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 1,993K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,055K shares , representing a decrease of 3.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTSI by 18.37% over the last quarter.

