MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results on August 7, 2025

MACOM will announce Q3 2025 financial results on August 7, followed by a conference call with executives.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will release its financial results for the third quarter ending July 4, 2025, before the market opens on August 7, 2025. A conference call, hosted by CEO Stephen G. Daly and CFO John F. Kober, will take place at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time the same day. Interested parties can register for the call on MACOM's Investor Relations website, where a live webcast will also be available. A replay of the call will be accessible within 24 hours for approximately 90 days. MACOM specializes in high-performance semiconductor products serving various industries and is certified to international quality and environmental standards. The company is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, and operates globally.

Potential Positives

MACOM is set to announce its third quarter financial results on August 7, 2025, which could provide insights into the company's performance and growth.

The conference call will be hosted by high-ranking executives, indicating the company's commitment to transparency and direct communication with investors.

MACOM services over 6,000 customers annually across multiple high-demand industries, showcasing its significant market presence and diverse product portfolio.

The company has achieved multiple quality and environmental certifications, which may enhance its reputation and credibility in the semiconductor industry.

Potential Negatives

FAQ

When will MACOM announce its third quarter financial results?

MACOM plans to announce its third quarter financial results on August 7, 2025, before market open.

What time is the MACOM conference call?

The MACOM conference call is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on August 7, 2025.

Who will host the MACOM conference call?

The conference call will be hosted by Stephen G. Daly, CEO, and John F. Kober, CFO of MACOM.

How can I access the MACOM conference call?

You can register for a user-specific access code on MACOM’s Investor Relations Website to join the call.

Is a replay of the MACOM call available?

Yes, a replay of the call will be available within 24 hours and accessible for approximately 90 days.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$MTSI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MTSI stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTSI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.

on 04/09. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/10.

$MTSI Insider Trading Activity

$MTSI insiders have traded $MTSI stock on the open market 39 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 39 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SUSAN OCAMPO has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 1,332,449 shares for an estimated $164,901,061 .

. STEPHEN G DALY (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 26,419 shares for an estimated $3,296,836 .

. DONGHYUN THOMAS HWANG (SVP, Global Sales) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 20,353 shares for an estimated $2,396,220 .

. ROBERT DENNEHY (SVP, Operations) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,113 shares for an estimated $1,200,028 .

. GEOFFREY G RIBAR sold 6,656 shares for an estimated $809,436

JOHN KOBER (Senior VP and CFO) sold 2,250 shares for an estimated $282,712

$MTSI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 216 institutional investors add shares of $MTSI stock to their portfolio, and 168 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MTSI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MTSI in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 07/18/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/24/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/09/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/09/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/11/2025

Northland Capital Markets issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/10/2025

$MTSI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MTSI recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $MTSI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $154.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Tore Svanberg from Stifel set a target price of $155.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 William Stein from Truist Securities set a target price of $154.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Vivek Arya from B of A Securities set a target price of $160.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Tom O'Malley from Barclays set a target price of $150.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 David Williams from Benchmark set a target price of $160.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Tim Savageaux from Northland Capital Markets set a target price of $140.0 on 02/10/2025

LOWELL, Mass., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (“MACOM”) (Nasdaq: MTSI) plans to announce financial results for its third quarter ended July 4, 2025, before market open on Thursday, August 7, 2025. In conjunction with the release, MACOM will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 7, 2025, hosted by Mr. Stephen G. Daly, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. John F. Kober, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.





Please visit MACOM’s



Investor Relations Website



to register for a user-specific access code for the live call or to access the live webcast. A replay of the call will be available within 24 hours and remain accessible by all interested parties for approximately 90 days.







About MACOM







MACOM designs and manufactures high-performance semiconductor products for the Telecommunications, Industrial and Defense and Datacenter industries. MACOM services over 6,000 customers annually with a broad product portfolio that incorporates RF, Microwave, Analog and Mixed Signal and Optical semiconductor technologies. MACOM has achieved certification to the IATF16949 automotive standard, the AS9100D aerospace standard, the ISO9001 international quality standard and the ISO14001 environmental management standard. MACOM operates facilities across the United States, Europe, Asia and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit



www.macom.com



.







Company Contact:







MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc.





Stephen Ferranti, Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations





P: 978-656-2977





E:



stephen.ferranti@macom.com





