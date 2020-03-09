MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MTSI

In trading on Monday, shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (Symbol: MTSI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.16, changing hands as low as $20.29 per share. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 15.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MTSI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MTSI's low point in its 52 week range is $12.33 per share, with $31.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.41.

