M|ACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS Earnings Results: $MTSI Reports Quarterly Earnings

M|ACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS ($MTSI) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.79 per share, missing estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $218,120,000, missing estimates of $219,245,073 by $-1,125,073.

M|ACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS Insider Trading Activity

M|ACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS insiders have traded $MTSI stock on the open market 96 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 96 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SUSAN OCAMPO has made 0 purchases and 33 sales selling 2,000,000 shares for an estimated $229,826,076 .

. STEPHEN G DALY (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $12,419,473 .

. JOHN KOBER (Senior VP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 25,447 shares for an estimated $3,222,153 .

. ROBERT DENNEHY (SVP, Operations) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 24,411 shares for an estimated $2,811,751 .

. AMBRA R. ROTH (SVP, GC and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 15,346 shares for an estimated $2,175,550 .

. DONGHYUN THOMAS HWANG (SVP, Global Sales) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 13,230 shares for an estimated $1,613,287 .

. CHARLES R BLAND has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $574,018 .

. JOHN RITCHIE sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $414,060

JIHYE WHANG ROSENBAND sold 1,867 shares for an estimated $233,375

M|ACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 169 institutional investors add shares of M|ACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS stock to their portfolio, and 177 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

