MACOM Technology Announces Passing Of Chairman John Ocampo

November 22, 2023 — 09:15 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Semiconductor company MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI) announced Wednesday the passing of John Ocampo, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Ocampo served as a director and as the Chairman of the Board since MACOM's inception in March 2009. He was the co-founder and President of technology investment company GaAs Labs, LLC. Prior to creating GaAs Labs, he co-founded Sirenza Microdevices, Inc., a Nasdaq-listed supplier of RF semiconductors and components for the communications, aerospace and defense markets.

While leading Sirenza through a successful IPO and eventual sale to RF Micro Devices, Inc., Ocampo served in key roles, including as Sirenza's President and Chief Executive Officer, Chief Technology Officer and Chairman.

RTTNews
