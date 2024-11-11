News & Insights

Stocks

Macom price target raised to $105 from $85 at Northland

November 11, 2024 — 08:46 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Northland raised the firm’s price target on Macom (MTSI) to $105 from $85 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares following the company’s in line Q4 results and “much stronger than expected” fiscal Q1 guidance. AI Data Center remains a key driver of that growth, with Macom forecasting 15% sequential growth in Q1 datacom revenue, the analyst noted.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MTSI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MTSI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.