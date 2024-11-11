Macom price target raised to $105 from $85 at Northland

Northland raised the firm’s price target on Macom (MTSI) to $105 from $85 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares following the company’s in line Q4 results and “much stronger than expected” fiscal Q1 guidance. AI Data Center remains a key driver of that growth, with Macom forecasting 15% sequential growth in Q1 datacom revenue, the analyst noted.

