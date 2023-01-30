MACOM (MTSI) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

MACOM Technology Solutions MTSI is scheduled to report its first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Feb 2.



For the fiscal first quarter, MTSI expects revenues between $177 million and $182 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $179.5 million, indicating growth of 12.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported value.



MTSI anticipates adjusted earnings between 78 cents and 82 cents. The consensus mark for the same is pegged at 79 cents per share, indicating growth of 23.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



MTSI’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 2.97%.

Key Factors to Note

MTSI is likely to have benefited from its strong momentum in telecommunication, data center, and industrial and defense markets during the fiscal first quarter.



MACOM’s solid momentum across 5G wireless, metro/long haul, PON, hybrid fiber coax, Satcom and microwave networks is likely to have contributed well in the quarter under review.



Moreover, the company’s strong data center product portfolio, which includes high-performance analog or HPA drivers and transimpedance amplifiers for NRZ and PAM4, coherent drivers, Crosspoint switch products, and legacy OTN mappers and framers, is likely to have aided its performance during the to-be-reported quarter.



Additionally, MTSI’s strong marketing efforts for its new 25G DFB lasers and 50G CW lasers are likely to have benefited its performance in the fiscal first quarter. Furthermore, its strength in high-power RF applications is likely to have been a tailwind.



The company is also likely to have benefited from its strengthening RF subsystems and module design capabilities for IND applications.



However, supply-chain disruptions led by the coronavirus pandemic are likely to have continued impacting the company’s financial performance during the fiscal first quarter negatively.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for MTSI this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter



MTSI has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

