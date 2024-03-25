MACOM (MTSI) to Boost 200G Portfolio With Upcoming Launches

MACOM Technology Solutions MTSI recently announced its plans to showcase new products to highlight its advancement in 200G per lane technology at the Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exposition.



This includes a 200 Gbps per lane Linear Pluggable Optics solution, which will add strength to the MACOM PURE DRIVE portfolio, offering 212 Gbps per lane for 1.6TB linear pluggable optical modules for low power and low latency optical communications.



Further, the company will also showcase its new four channel, 226 Gbps per lane linear equalizers for active copper cable applications up to 1.6TB. These equalizers extend copper cable performance to 2.5 meters at 226 Gbps data rates.



MACOM is expected to gain solid traction across data center and telecom applications on the back of its latest move.



Moreover, the upcoming launches will enable the company to penetrate into the 200G per lane multi-mode fiber market. This, in turn, will enable MACOM to capitalize on growth opportunities present in the global fiber optics market. Per a Grand View Research report, the global fiber optics market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Stiff Competition

The latest move is likely to aid MACOM in strengthening its competitive position against peers like Semtech SMTC and Broadcom AVGO, which are also making continuous efforts to capitalize on the growth opportunities present in the 200G per lane multi-mode fiber market.



Notably, Semtech showcased its 200G PAM4 MZM driver at the European Conference on Optical Communication 2023 exhibition in collaboration with Coherent, demonstrating the PAM4 MZM driver’s capabilities by using Coherent’s 200G DFB-MZ laser.



This partnership enabled Semtech to deploy 200G per lane using advanced optics, paving the way for 1.6T and 3.2T optical transceiver deployments.



Broadcom, on the other hand, launched Sian BCM85822, a 200G per lane optical PAM-4 DSP PHY, strengthening its foothold in the 200G per lane multi-mode fiber market.



Sian BCM85822 utilizes 200G/lane serial optical interfaces to efficiently deliver 800G and 1.6T pluggable modules, addressing the growing bandwidth and low power consumption needs of hyperscale data centers.

Expanding Portfolio: Key Catalyst

The latest move is in sync with the company’s growing efforts toward expanding its overall product portfolio.



Notably, the company introduced a 227 Gbps per lane copper cable equalizer device to expand its product family of linear equalizers. This device doubles the reach of Direct Attach passive copper Cable transmission, providing longer 1.6 Tbit assemblies for high-performance computing and AI high-density cluster applications.



Further, MACOM acquired the radio frequency (RF) business of Wolfspeed WOLF for $135 million on Dec 2, bolstering its overall portfolio offerings.



With the acquisition of Wolfspeed's RF business, MACOM added a portfolio of Gallium Nitride on Silicon Carbide products, solidifying its footing across automotive, industrial and renewable energy markets.



MACOM’s portfolio strength will continue to help it sustain customer momentum across various end markets and fend off competitors. This, in turn, will drive its financial performance in the days ahead.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Semtech Corporation (SMTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wolfspeed (WOLF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.