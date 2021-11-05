MACOM (MTSI) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. MTSI reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 non-GAAP earnings of 61 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.2%. Further, the bottom line improved 52.5% year over year and 7.1% from the previous quarter.



Revenues of $155.2 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $155 million. Moreover, the top line rose 5.4% from the year-ago quarter and 1.7% sequentially.

Top Line in Detail

Telecom Market: The company generated revenues of $46.6 million (30% of total revenues) from the market, down 3% from the previous quarter.



Data Center Market: The market generated revenues of $33.5 million (21.6% of total revenues), which rose 1% from the prior quarter.



Industrial & Defense Market: MACOM generated revenues of $75.1 million (48.4% of total revenues) from the market, which grew 5% sequentially.

Operating Details

In fourth-quarter fiscal 2021, the non-GAAP gross margin was 61.1%, which expanded 470 basis points (bps) year over year.



In the reported quarter, non-GAAP operating expenses were $48.1 million, which declined 1.6% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, the figure contracted 220 bps to 31%.



Consequently, the company’s non-GAAP operating margin was 30.2%, which expanded 700 bps from the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Oct 1, 2021, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $344.9 million, up from $308.9 million as of Jul 2, 2021. Inventories were $82.7 million, down from $83.5 million in the last reported quarter.



Long-term debt obligations, excluding the current portion, were $492.1 million in the reported quarter compared with $492.2 million in the previous quarter.



Cash generated from operations was $40.8 million, down from $44.9 million in the last reported quarter.



The company’s free cash flow in the reported quarter was $35.8 million.

Guidance

For first-quarter fiscal 2022, MACOM expects revenues between $157 million and $161 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $158.09 million.



The company’s adjusted earnings per share are anticipated to be 60-64 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at 53 cents.



The non-GAAP gross margin is anticipated to be 60-62%.

