MACOM (MTSI) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. MTSI reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 non-GAAP earnings of 40 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.3%. Further, the bottom line improved by 21.2% sequentially. Also, the figure jumped significantly from a penny in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues of $147.2 million too surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $146 million. Moreover, the top line rose7.3% sequentially and 31.2%from the year-ago quarter.



The company’s solid momentum across data center market drove the top line during the reported quarter.



Notably, shares of the company have inched up 4.4% following its recent earnings release and a better-than-expected outlook provided for the fiscal first quarter.



The company remains optimistic about strong 5G network deployments and a growing data center trafficwhich are to continue driving its top line in the fiscal first quarter.



Notably, MACOM has returned 66.7% on a year-to-date basis compared with the industry’s rise of 23.5%.

End-Market in Detail

Telecom Market: The company generated revenues of $55.4 million (38% of total revenues) from this market, down 2% sequentially.



Nevertheless, the company witnessed solid 5G demand during the fiscal fourth quarter which remained a tailwind.



Data Center Market: This market generated revenues worth $43.9 million (30% of total revenues), which surged 35% from the prior quarter. Strong cloud services demand benefited both domestic and international deployments of the company during the reported quarter. Moreover, its high-performance 100G analog product lines remained key positive.



Industrial &Defense Market: MACOM generated revenues of $47.9 million (32% of total revenues), which was flat on a sequential basis.

Operating Details

In third-quarter fiscal 2020, non-GAAP gross margin was 56.4%, which expanded 340 basis points (bps) year over year.



In the reported quarter, non-GAAP operating expenses were $48.9 million, which declined 4.3% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, the figure contracted significantly from 45.5% in the prior-year quarter to 33.2%.



Consequently, the company’s non-GAAP operating margin was 23.2%, which significantly expanded from 7.6% in the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Oct 2, 2020, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $333.1 million, up from $265.1million as of Jul 3, 2020. Inventories were $91.6 million, down from $95.6million in the last reported quarter.



Long-term debt obligations excluding current portion were $652.2 million in the fiscal fourth quarter compared with $652.9million in the previous quarter.



Cash generated from operations was $74.4 million, up from $34.1 million in the last quarter.



Further, the company’s free cash flow in the reported quarter was $69.5 million compared with $30.4 million in the prior quarter.

Guidance

For first-quarter fiscal 2021, MACOM expects revenues between $146 million and $150 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric is pegged at $147.1 million.



Further, the company’s adjusted earnings per share are anticipated in the range of 41-45 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at 37 cents per share.



Moreover, non-GAAP gross margin is anticipated in the range of 56-58%.

