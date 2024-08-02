MACOM (MTSI) Q3 Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. MTSI delivered third-quarter fiscal 2024 non-GAAP earnings of 66 cents per share, which met the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line grew 22.3% from the year-ago quarter.



Revenues of $190.5 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $189 million. The top line increased 28.3% from the year-ago quarter, owing to solid momentum across the data center, telecom, and industrial & defense markets.



The company also performed well across all its geographic regions.

Top Line in Detail

Telecom Market: MTSI generated revenues of $50.6 million (26.6% of the total revenues) from the market, up 31.9% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $48.02 million.



Data Center Market: The market generated revenues of $49 million (25.7% of the total revenues), up 83.9% from the year-ago quarter. The figure came below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $49.2 million.



Industrial & Defense Market: MACOM generated revenues of $90.9 million (47.7% of the total revenues) from the market, up 8.8% year over year. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $93 million.

Operating Details

In the third quarter of fiscal 2024, MTSI’s non-GAAP gross margin was 57.5%, which contracted 260 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter.



In the reported quarter, non-GAAP operating expenses were $63.9 million, which increased 22.3% from the year-ago quarter. As a percentage of revenues, the figure contracted 170 bps to 33.5%.



Consequently, MTSI’s non-GAAP operating margin was 24%, which contracted 90 bps from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

Balance Sheet

As of Jun 28, 2024, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $521.5 million, up from $476.4 million as of Mar 29, 2024.



Inventories were $190.7 million, up from $177.8 million in the previously reported quarter.



Long-term debt obligations, excluding the current portion, were $447.9 million in the reported quarter compared with $447.7 million in the previous quarter.

Guidance

For fourth-quarter fiscal 2024, MACOM expects revenues between $197 million and $203 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $196.1 million.



The non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be 57-59%.



MTSI’s adjusted earnings per share are anticipated to be 70-76 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at 71 cents.



The company also expects a non-GAAP income tax rate of 3% and 75 million fully diluted shares outstanding.

