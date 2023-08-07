MACOM (MTSI) Q3 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. MTSI delivered third-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of 54 cents per share, which matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the bottom line declined by 26% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Revenues of $148.5 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $147 million. The top line dropped 13.8% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



This was due to weakening momentum across Telecommunications and Data Center markets.



MACOM has returned 18.4% on a year-to-date basis, underperforming the industry’s growth of 28.1%.

Top Line in Detail

Telecom Market: MTSI generated revenues of $38.3 million (25.8% of the total revenues) from the market, down 38.2% year over year. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $43.3 million.



Data Center Market: The market generated revenues of $26.6 million (17.9% of the total revenues), down 23.4% from the year-ago quarter. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $23.7 million.



Industrial & Defense Market: MACOM generated revenues of $83.5 million (56.3% of the total revenues) from the market, up 10.6% year over year. The figure came ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $80 million.

Operating Details

In third-quarter fiscal 2023, the non-GAAP gross margin was 60.1%, which contracted 210 basis points (bps) from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure.



In the reported quarter, non-GAAP operating expenses were $52.2 million, which decreased 1.7% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure. As a percentage of revenues, the figure expanded by 440 bps to 35.2%.



Consequently, MTSI’s non-GAAP operating margin was 24.9%, which decreased 650 bps from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

Balance Sheet

As of Jun 30, 2023, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $587.6 million, up from $577.3 million as of Mar 31, 2023.



Inventories were $139.01 million, up from $131.9 million in the previously reported quarter.



Long-term debt obligations, excluding the current portion, were $446.8 million in the reported quarter compared with $566.7 million in the previous quarter.

Guidance

For fourth-quarter fiscal 2023, MACOM expects revenues between $148 million and $152 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $148.89 million.



MTSI’s adjusted earnings per share are anticipated to be within 53-57 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at 53 cents.



The non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be 59-61%.

