MACOM (MTSI) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Rise Y/Y

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. MTSI reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of 79 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.6%. Further, the bottom line improved by 16.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Revenues of $169.41 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.9%. Moreover, the top line rose 2.6% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



Top-line growth was driven by the company’s strong performance across Data Center and Industrial and Defense markets.

Top Line in Detail

Telecom Market: MTSI generated revenues of $53.9 million (31.8% of the total revenues) from the market, down 14.4% year over year.



Data Center Market: The market generated revenues of $38.3 million (22.6% of the total revenues), up 9.2% from the year-ago quarter.



Industrial & Defense Market: MACOM generated revenues of $77.2 million (45.6% of the total revenues) from the market, up 15% year over year.

Operating Details

In second-quarter fiscal 2023, the non-GAAP gross margin was 62.1%, which expanded 40 basis points (bps) from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure.



In the reported quarter, non-GAAP operating expenses were $48.6 million, which decreased 4.7% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure. As a percentage of revenues, the figure contracted 220 bps to 28.7%.



Consequently, MTSI’s non-GAAP operating margin was 33.4%, which increased 260 bps from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

Balance Sheet

As of Mar 31, 2023, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $577.3 million, down from $594.7 million as of Dec 30, 2022.



Inventories were $131.9 million, up from $121.3 million in the previously reported quarter.



Long-term debt obligations, excluding the current portion, were $566.7 million in the reported quarter compared with $566.3 million in the previous quarter.

Guidance

For third-quarter fiscal 2023, MACOM expects revenues between $145 million and $150 million.



MTSI’s adjusted earnings per share are anticipated to be within 52-56 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at 73 cents.



The non-GAAP gross margin is anticipated to be 59-61%.

