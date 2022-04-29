MACOM (MTSI) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Rise Y/Y
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. MTSI reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 non-GAAP earnings of 68 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.03%. Further, the bottom line improved 33.3% year over year and 6.2% from the previous quarter.
Revenues of $165.1 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $163 million. Moreover, the top line rose 9.7% from the year-ago quarter and 3.5% sequentially.
Solid momentum across the telecom market drove top-line growth in the reported quarter.
MACOM’s growing investments are expected to aid it in developing advanced technologies and products, which, in turn, will continue to drive its top-line growth in the days ahead.
Top Line in Detail
Telecom Market: The company generated revenues of $62.9 million (38.1% of total revenues) from the market, up 48.9% from the previous quarter.
Data Center Market: The market generated revenues of $35.1 million (21.2% of total revenues), down 3.1% from the prior quarter.
Industrial & Defense Market: MACOM generated revenues of $67.1 million (40.7% of total revenues) from the market, which declined 6.9% sequentially.
Operating Details
In second-quarter fiscal 2022, the non-GAAP gross margin was 61.7%, which expanded 250 basis points (bps) year over year.
In the reported quarter, non-GAAP operating expenses were $51.02 million, which increased 7.8% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, the figure contracted 50 bps to 30.9%.
Consequently, the company’s non-GAAP operating margin was 30.8%, which expanded 300 bps from the prior-year quarter.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
As of Apr 1, 2022, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $503.02 million, up from $477.7 million as of Dec 31, 2021. Inventories were $93.4 million, up from $88.5 million in the last reported quarter.
Long-term debt obligations, excluding the current portion, were $565.1 million in the reported quarter compared with $564.7 million in the previous quarter.
Cash generated from operations was $42.5 million, up from $34.1 million in the last reported quarter.
The company’s free cash flow in the reported quarter was $35.4 million.
Guidance
For third-quarter fiscal 2022, MACOM expects revenues between $168 million and $172 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $168.4 million.
The company’s adjusted earnings per share are anticipated to be 68-72 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at 68 cents.
The non-GAAP gross margin is anticipated to be 61-63%.
