MACOM (MTSI) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Rise Y/Y

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. MTSI reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 non-GAAP earnings of 68 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.03%. Further, the bottom line improved 33.3% year over year and 6.2% from the previous quarter.



Revenues of $165.1 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $163 million. Moreover, the top line rose 9.7% from the year-ago quarter and 3.5% sequentially.



Solid momentum across the telecom market drove top-line growth in the reported quarter.



MACOM’s growing investments are expected to aid it in developing advanced technologies and products, which, in turn, will continue to drive its top-line growth in the days ahead.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. Quote

Top Line in Detail

Telecom Market: The company generated revenues of $62.9 million (38.1% of total revenues) from the market, up 48.9% from the previous quarter.



Data Center Market: The market generated revenues of $35.1 million (21.2% of total revenues), down 3.1% from the prior quarter.



Industrial & Defense Market: MACOM generated revenues of $67.1 million (40.7% of total revenues) from the market, which declined 6.9% sequentially.

Operating Details

In second-quarter fiscal 2022, the non-GAAP gross margin was 61.7%, which expanded 250 basis points (bps) year over year.



In the reported quarter, non-GAAP operating expenses were $51.02 million, which increased 7.8% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, the figure contracted 50 bps to 30.9%.



Consequently, the company’s non-GAAP operating margin was 30.8%, which expanded 300 bps from the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Apr 1, 2022, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $503.02 million, up from $477.7 million as of Dec 31, 2021. Inventories were $93.4 million, up from $88.5 million in the last reported quarter.



Long-term debt obligations, excluding the current portion, were $565.1 million in the reported quarter compared with $564.7 million in the previous quarter.



Cash generated from operations was $42.5 million, up from $34.1 million in the last reported quarter.



The company’s free cash flow in the reported quarter was $35.4 million.

Guidance

For third-quarter fiscal 2022, MACOM expects revenues between $168 million and $172 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $168.4 million.



The company’s adjusted earnings per share are anticipated to be 68-72 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at 68 cents.



The non-GAAP gross margin is anticipated to be 61-63%.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, MACOM has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Investors interested in the broader technology sector can consider stocks like Jabil JBL, Jack Henry & Associates JKHY, and Broadcom AVGO. While Jabil currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Jack Henry & Associates and Broadcom carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Jabil has gained 5.5% over a year. The long-term earnings growth rate for JBL is currently projected at 12%.



Jack Henry & Associates has gained 16.9% over a year. The long-term earnings growth rate for JKHY is currently projected at 17%.



Broadcom has gained 20% over a year. The long-term earnings growth rate for AVGO is currently projected at 14.5%.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.