MACOM (MTSI) Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q1

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. MTSI reported fiscal first-quarter 2020 non-GAAP earnings of 7 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 133.3%. The figure improved significantly from earnings of 1 cent per share in the prior quarter.



However, the bottom line decreased 65% year over year.



Revenues of $119.1 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.5%. Notably, the figure surged 6.1% sequentially but declined 21% from the year-ago quarter.



The suspension of shipments to Huawei, which resulted in reduction in MACOM’s sales to Huawei, remained a major concern during the reported quarter.



Nevertheless, the company witnessed sequential improvement in all the key end-markets in the fiscal first quarter.



Following improved guidance for the fiscal second quarter, shares of the company have surged 16.9%.



Further, MACOM has returned 70.4% over a year, outperforming the industry’s rally of 27.1%.



The company is benefiting from several U.S. defense programs that are aiding performance in the industrial and defense market. Further, MACOM’s high-performance analog components such as TIAs, CDRs and drivers, which are required in 100G deployment, are driving momentum in the data center space.



Additionally, the company remains optimistic about 5G related growth opportunities and thereby it is strongly focused on introduction of new products such as optical components, discreet RF components and high-performance analog and mixed signal ICs, to strengthen 5G portfolio.





End-Market in Details



Telecom Market: The company generated $45.6 million revenues (38.3% of total revenues) from this market, up 15% sequentially.



Data Center Market: This market yielded $23 million revenues (19.3% of total revenues), which improved 2% from the prior quarter.



Industrial & Defense Market: MACOM generated $50.5 million revenues (42.4% of total revenues), improving 1% on a sequential basis.



Operating Details



In the fiscal first-quarter 2020, non-GAAP gross margin came in 53.5%, which contracted 280 bps from the year-ago quarter.



Non-GAAP operating expenses came in 42.6% as a percentage of revenues, which expanded 90 bps from the prior-year quarter.



Consequently, the company’s non-GAAP operating margin was 10.9%, contracting 360 bps year over year.



Adjusted EBITDA margin was 17.1%, contracting 250 bps year over year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. Quote

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jan 3, 2020, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $210.1 million, up from $176.7 million as of Sep 27, 2019. Inventories were $106.9 million, down from $107.9 million a year ago.



Long-term debt obligations, excluding current portion, were $654.5 million in the fiscal first quarter compared with $655.3 million in the previous quarter.



Cash generated from operations was $37.7 million compared with $7.6 million of cash utilized in operations in the last quarter.



Further, the company’s free cash flow in the reported quarter came in $33.4 million compared with ($13.6) million in the previous quarter.



Guidance



For fiscal second-quarter 2020, MACOM expects revenues between $122 million and $126 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $117.3 million.



MACOM expects telecom and data center markets to show improvements while industrial and defense market is expected to be flat.



Further, the company’s adjusted earnings per share is anticipated to lie in a range of 9 cents to 13 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 6 cents per share.



Moreover, non-GAAP gross margin is anticipated to lie within the range of 53-55%.



