MACOM (MTSI) Bolsters Product Portfolio With New Amplifier

MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. MTSI unveiled a 7.0-kilowatt power amplifier, namely MAPC-A1605, in a bid to expand its amplifier portfolio.



The new amplifier is well-equipped to operate between 960MHz and 1215MHz. Further, it operates at 150-volt bias levels.



MAPC-A1605 marks the highest power level RF amplifier component product of MACOM, which is expected to aid the company in gaining momentum among high-power and high-voltage aerospace and defense applications such as RADAR and electronic warfare systems.



This is likely to reflect in the company’s top line in the near term.

Expanding Product Portfolio

The latest move bodes well with MACOM’s growing focus on expanding its portfolio offerings to provide advanced technological solutions to customers.



Apart from the recent product release, the company unveiled the 128 GBaud Transimpedance Amplifiers (TIAs) and Modulator Drivers. The new TIAs include dual-channel TIA MATA-012803, quad-channel TIA MATA-012403 and quad-channel driver MAOM-012408. The devices deliver high bandwidth, while consuming less power.



Further, the company introduced a two-chip analog solution, suitable for 200G and 400G short reach modules, as well as active optical cable applications in data centers.



MACOM introduced a high-voltage capacitor semiconductor process, which is suitable for non-commodity applications in automotive, renewable energy, industrial, medical and defense systems markets.



The company released its high-speed laser portfolio named CLEAR DIAMOND LASERS to gain momentum in telecommunication and data center markets.



MACOM’s expanding product portfolio will likely continue to shape its growth trajectory across various end markets.



The company’s growing investments are expected to aid it in developing advanced technologies and products, which, in turn, will continue to drive top-line growth in the days ahead. This will instill investor optimism in the stock.



MTSI generated revenues of $165.1 million, which increased 9.7% from the year-ago quarter.



Coming to price performance, MACOM has lost 41.9% on a year-to-date basis.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, MACOM carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Investors interested in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector can consider some other top-ranked stocks like Avnet AVT, Aspen Technology AZPN and Amdocs DOX. While Avnet and Aspen technology sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Amdocs carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Avnet has gained 2.5% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for AVT is currently projected at 37.2%.



Aspen technology has returned 30.8% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for AZPN is currently projected at 18.4%.



Amdocs has gained 8.4% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for DOX is currently projected at 10%.

