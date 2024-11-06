Macom acquires fabless semiconductor company ENGIN-IC funded with cash-on-hand

MACOM (MTSI) Technology Solutions Holdings announced that it has acquired ENGIN-IC, a fabless semiconductor company that designs advanced Gallium Nitride GaN monolithic microwave integrated circuits MMICs and integrated microwave assemblies located in Plano, Texas and San Diego, California. It is expected that ENGIN-IC’s design capabilities will strengthen MACOM’s ability to serve its target markets and gain market share. Founded in 2014 by industry veterans, ENGIN-IC has focused on serving the U.S. defense industry since its inception. T “We are excited to welcome the ENGIN-IC team to MACOM,” said Stephen G. Daly, MACOM President and Chief Executive Officer. “ENGIN-IC’s exceptional wideband and high efficiency MMIC and module design expertise will enable us to better support our mutual customers.” …The transaction was funded with cash-on-hand and is expected to have an immaterial impact to MACOM’s near-term financial performance.

