Macnica Holdings Unveils 2024 Integrated Report and New Branding

November 11, 2024 — 11:23 pm EST

MACNICA HOLDINGS INC. (JP:3132) has released an update.

Macnica Holdings has released its integrated report, ‘LIMITLESS 2024’, which provides a comprehensive overview of its long-term strategies and the strengths of its semiconductor and network businesses. The report highlights the company’s structural strengths and growth potential, aiming to clarify its business operations for investors and stakeholders. The publication was accompanied by a live webcast featuring the company’s CEO, and the unveiling of a new logo and brand video.

