News & Insights

Stocks

Macnica Holdings Initiates Share Buyback Program

November 01, 2024 — 02:33 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

MACNICA HOLDINGS INC. (JP:3132) has released an update.

Macnica Holdings, Inc. has commenced a buyback of its own shares, purchasing 641,500 common shares for approximately ¥1.15 billion through market transactions on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This move is part of a broader initiative to potentially repurchase up to 2 million shares, not exceeding ¥3 billion, by December 23, 2024.

For further insights into JP:3132 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.