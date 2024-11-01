Macnica Holdings Initiates Share Buyback Program

MACNICA HOLDINGS INC. (JP:3132) has released an update.

Macnica Holdings, Inc. has commenced a buyback of its own shares, purchasing 641,500 common shares for approximately ¥1.15 billion through market transactions on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This move is part of a broader initiative to potentially repurchase up to 2 million shares, not exceeding ¥3 billion, by December 23, 2024.

