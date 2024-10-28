News & Insights

Macnica Holdings to Boost Shareholder Returns with Buyback

October 28, 2024 — 02:23 am EDT

MACNICA HOLDINGS INC. (JP:3132) has released an update.

Macnica Holdings, Inc. has announced a strategic move to purchase up to 2 million of its own shares, aiming to enhance shareholder returns and boost capital efficiency. This decision aligns with the company’s medium-term management plan, which focuses on maintaining a stable dividend policy and achieving a target return on equity of 15%. The share buyback will take place on the Tokyo Stock Exchange from October 29 to December 23, 2024.

