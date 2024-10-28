Macnica Holdings Adjusts Earnings Forecast Amid Market Challenges

MACNICA HOLDINGS INC. (JP:3132) has released an update.

Macnica Holdings, Inc. has revised its earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2025, reflecting a downturn in the industrial equipment market and inventory adjustments in China. The company now anticipates lower consolidated net sales and operating income due to these factors, although its network and data analysis-related products are expected to perform well. Despite the adjustments, Macnica aims to maintain its medium to long-term goals for profitability and return on equity.

