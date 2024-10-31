News & Insights

Stocks

Macmahon Holdings Appoints New Director, Securities Interest Nil

October 31, 2024 — 10:28 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Macmahon Holdings Limited (AU:MAH) has released an update.

Macmahon Holdings Limited has announced the appointment of Maree Naomi Arnason as a director, effective November 1, 2024. The initial director’s interest notice reveals that Arnason currently holds no relevant interests in the company’s securities. Investors may want to keep an eye on future disclosures regarding her interests and potential impact on the company.

For further insights into AU:MAH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MCHHF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.