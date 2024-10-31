Macmahon Holdings Appoints New Director, Securities Interest Nil

Macmahon Holdings Limited (AU:MAH) has released an update.

Macmahon Holdings Limited has announced the appointment of Maree Naomi Arnason as a director, effective November 1, 2024. The initial director’s interest notice reveals that Arnason currently holds no relevant interests in the company’s securities. Investors may want to keep an eye on future disclosures regarding her interests and potential impact on the company.

