Macmahon Holdings Appoints New Director Gregory Evans

Macmahon Holdings Limited has announced the appointment of Gregory Richard Evans as a new director, effective November 1, 2024. The initial director’s interest notice reveals that Evans does not currently hold any securities or interests in the company. This update is relevant for investors and market enthusiasts tracking leadership changes and their potential impact on company performance.

