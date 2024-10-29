Macmahon Holdings’ AGM Secures Strong Shareholder Support

Macmahon Holdings Limited (AU:MAH) has released an update.

Macmahon Holdings Limited successfully passed all resolutions during its 2024 Annual General Meeting, showing strong support from shareholders. The resolutions were decided through a poll, with significant majorities backing the company’s proposals. This outcome reflects confidence in Macmahon’s strategic direction and its role in mining and civil infrastructure sectors.

For further insights into AU:MAH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.