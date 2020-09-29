Dividends
Mackinac Financial Corporation (MFNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 30, 2020

Mackinac Financial Corporation (MFNC) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 12, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MFNC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that MFNC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.31, the dividend yield is 6.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MFNC was $9.31, representing a -47.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.75 and a 42.79% increase over the 52 week low of $6.52.

MFNC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). MFNC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.27. Zacks Investment Research reports MFNC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -6.92%, compared to an industry average of -20.7%.

