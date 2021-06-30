Mackinac Financial Corporation (MFNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 01, 2021

Mackinac Financial Corporation (MFNC) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MFNC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that MFNC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.94, the dividend yield is 2.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MFNC was $19.94, representing a -10.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.19 and a 134.59% increase over the 52 week low of $8.50.

MFNC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). MFNC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.37.

