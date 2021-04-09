Mackinac Financial Corporation (MFNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 12, 2021

Mackinac Financial Corporation (MFNC) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MFNC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that MFNC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of MFNC was $13.87, representing a -10.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.58 and a 71.66% increase over the 52 week low of $8.08.

MFNC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). MFNC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.28. Zacks Investment Research reports MFNC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -31.5%, compared to an industry average of 4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MFNC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.