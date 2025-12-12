Markets
MKZR

MacKenzie Realty Capital Shares Surge 20.73% After Strategic Portfolio Review Announcement

December 12, 2025 — 01:43 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (MKZR) rose 20.73%, gaining $0.6989 to $4.0689, after the company announced it has initiated a strategic review of its multifamily real-estate portfolio.

Management stated that the portfolio's net asset value may be substantially higher than the company's current market capitalization, prompting the review to evaluate options that could unlock shareholder value.

MKZR's opening price was $3.78, the high was $5.00, the low was $3.43, and the previous close was $3.37. The stock trades on the Nasdaq.

Trading volume was 20,374 shares, and the average volume is 28,380 shares. The 52-week range is $3.50 to $50.00.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MKZR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.