MacKenzie Realty Capital Shares Surge 20.73% After Strategic Portfolio Review Announcement

(RTTNews) - MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (MKZR) rose 20.73%, gaining $0.6989 to $4.0689, after the company announced it has initiated a strategic review of its multifamily real-estate portfolio.

Management stated that the portfolio's net asset value may be substantially higher than the company's current market capitalization, prompting the review to evaluate options that could unlock shareholder value.

MKZR's opening price was $3.78, the high was $5.00, the low was $3.43, and the previous close was $3.37. The stock trades on the Nasdaq.

Trading volume was 20,374 shares, and the average volume is 28,380 shares. The 52-week range is $3.50 to $50.00.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.