Mackenzie Financial Increases Position in Frontdoor (FTDR)

Fintel reports that Mackenzie Financial Corp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.56MM shares of Frontdoor Inc (FTDR). This represents 6.82% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 5.46MM shares and 6.45% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.78% and an increase in total ownership of 0.37% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.46% Upside

As of January 26, 2023, the average one-year price target for Frontdoor is $27.34. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 2.46% from its latest reported closing price of $26.68.

The projected annual revenue for Frontdoor is $1,763MM, an increase of 6.14%. The projected annual EPS is $1.35, an increase of 61.28%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 527 funds or institutions reporting positions in Frontdoor Inc. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 5.39%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:FTDR is 0.1467%, a decrease of 23.7014%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.23% to 108,105K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC holds 9,157,999 shares representing 11.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,606,224 shares, representing a decrease of 15.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTDR by 21.63% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,959,946 shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company.

Janus Henderson Group Plc holds 5,397,401 shares representing 6.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,162,479 shares, representing a decrease of 14.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTDR by 19.41% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 3,557,141 shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0 shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 3,437,401 shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Frontdoor Inc. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Frontdoor is a company that's obsessed with taking the hassle out of owning a home. With services powered by people and enabled by technology, it is the parent company of four home service plan brands: American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard, as well as ProConnect, an on-demand membership service for home repairs and maintenance, and Streem, a technology company that enables businesses to serve customers through an enhanced augmented reality, computer vision and machine learning platform. Frontdoor serves 2.2 million customers across the U.S. through a network of approximately 17,000 pre-qualified contractor firms that employ approximately 60,000 technicians. The company's customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unexpected breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. With nearly 50 years of experience, the company responds to over four million service requests annually.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

