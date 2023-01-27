Mackenzie Financial Increases Position in Carter's (CRI)

Fintel reports that Mackenzie Financial Corp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.29MM shares of Carter's, Inc. (CRI). This represents 5.99% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.21MM shares and 5.23% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.49% and an increase in total ownership of 0.76% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests -10.50% Downside

As of January 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Carter's is $72.13. The forecasts range from a low of $62.62 to a high of $88.20. The average price target represents a decrease of -10.50% from its latest reported closing price of $80.59.

The projected annual revenue for Carter's is $3,244MM, a decrease of -3.53%. The projected annual EPS is $6.90, an increase of 4.33%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 716 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carter's, Inc.. This is a decrease of 34 owner(s) or 4.53%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CRI is 0.2253%, an increase of 2.1290%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.95% to 54,468K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 3,078,783 shares representing 8.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,100,133 shares, representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRI by 4.81% over the last quarter.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc holds 2,617,390 shares representing 6.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,105,813 shares, representing an increase of 19.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRI by 37.52% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,394,839 shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,809,200 shares, representing a decrease of 17.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRI by 16.17% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein L.p. holds 1,791,678 shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,688,265 shares, representing an increase of 5.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRI by 4.59% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 1,738,979 shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,716,106 shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRI by 2.33% over the last quarter.

Carters Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Carter’s, Inc. is the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children. The Company owns the Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh brands, two of the most recognized brands in the marketplace. These brands are sold in leading department stores, national chains, and specialty retailers domestically and internationally. They are also sold through approximately 1,100 Company-operated stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico and online at www.carters.com, www.oshkosh.com, www.cartersoshkosh.ca, and www.carters.com.mx. The Company’s Child of Mine brand is available at Walmart, its Just One You brand is available at Target, and its Simple Joys brand is available on Amazon. The Company also owns Skip Hop, a global lifestyle brand for families with young children. Carter’s is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

