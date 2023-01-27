Mackenzie Financial Cuts Stake in Irhythm Technologies (IRTC)

Fintel reports that Mackenzie Financial Corp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.25MM shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC). This represents 4.14% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 1.69MM shares and 5.73% of the company, a decrease in shares of 26.04% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.59% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.24% Upside

As of January 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Irhythm Technologies is $148.03. The forecasts range from a low of $111.10 to a high of $176.40. The average price target represents an increase of 52.24% from its latest reported closing price of $97.23.

The projected annual revenue for Irhythm Technologies is $504MM, an increase of 32.54%. The projected annual EPS is $-2.61.

Fund Sentiment

There are 527 funds or institutions reporting positions in Irhythm Technologies Inc. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 2.93%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:IRTC is 0.3199%, an increase of 10.2195%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.16% to 37,223K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Sands Capital Management, Llc holds 2,758,426 shares representing 9.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,051,447 shares, representing a decrease of 10.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRTC by 13.64% over the last quarter.

LTS One Management LP holds 1,326,050 shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,525,000 shares, representing a decrease of 15.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRTC by 20.13% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein L.p. holds 1,306,009 shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,136,998 shares, representing an increase of 12.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRTC by 19.57% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 1,264,025 shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,384,190 shares, representing a decrease of 9.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRTC by 9.17% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 1,202,326 shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 965,000 shares, representing an increase of 19.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRTC by 52.41% over the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

iRhythm is a leading digital health care company redefining the way cardiac arrhythmias are clinically diagnosed. The company combines wearable biosensor devices worn for up to 14 days and cloud-based data analytics with powerful proprietary algorithms that distill data from millions of heartbeats into clinically actionable information. The company believes improvements in arrhythmia detection and characterization have the potential to change clinical management of patients.

