Mackenzie Financial Cuts Stake in Grocery Outlet Holding (GO)

Fintel reports that Mackenzie Financial Corp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.58MM shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO). This represents 4.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 5.00MM shares and 5.21% of the company, a decrease in shares of 8.43% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.51% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.41% Upside

As of January 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Grocery Outlet Holding is $39.07. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 32.41% from its latest reported closing price of $29.51.

The projected annual revenue for Grocery Outlet Holding is $4,042MM, an increase of 17.84%. The projected annual EPS is $1.18, an increase of 103.12%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 657 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 7.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:GO is 0.2264%, a decrease of 19.5378%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.44% to 137,083K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 7,441,255 shares representing 7.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,441,675 shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GO by 17.64% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC Class A holds 5,915,153 shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,384,486 shares, representing a decrease of 7.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GO by 24.34% over the last quarter.

PARMX - Parnassus Mid Cap Fund Investor Shares holds 5,133,018 shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,808,694 shares, representing an increase of 6.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GO by 7.82% over the last quarter.

Parnassus Investments /ca holds 5,133,018 shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,808,694 shares, representing an increase of 6.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GO by 9.16% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein L.p. holds 4,828,475 shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,686,285 shares, representing an increase of 44.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GO by 25.99% over the last quarter.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in Emeryville, California, Grocery Outlet is a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold through a network of independently operated stores. Grocery Outlet has more than 375 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho and Nevada.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.