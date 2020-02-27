Mack-Cali's (CLI) Q4 FFO Beats, Revenues Miss Estimates

Mack-Cali Realty Corp’s CLI fourth-quarter 2019 core funds from operations (FFO) per share of 44 cents surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 41 cents. However, the figure compares unfavorably with the year-ago quarter’s reported tally of 45 cents.



The company’s same-store cash net operating income (NOI) for the office portfolio increased year over year. However, there was a slowdown in leasing activity in its office portfolio.



Quarterly revenues of $86.7 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $138.7 million, as well as came in lower than the prior-year quarter’s $90.3 million.



For full-year 2019, Mack- Cali reported core FFO per share of $1.62, displaying a decline of 11.5% from the prior year’s $1.83. Revenues for the year came in at $350.9 million, down 4% year on year.



Quarter in Detail



As of Dec 31, 2019, Mack-Cali’s consolidated core office properties were 80.7% leased, reflecting a decline from 83.2% as of Dec 31, 2018. Notably, Class A suburban portfolio was leased 89.7%, while Suburban and Waterfront portfolios were leased 79% and 77.8%, respectively, as of the same date.



Same-store cash revenues for the office portfolio inched up 0.9%, and the same-store cash NOI was up 3.5% year over year.



During the reported quarter, Mack-Cali executed 21 lease deals, spanning 169,333 square feet, in the company’s consolidated in-service commercial portfolio. This comprised 30.5% for new leases, and 69.5% for lease renewals and other tenant-retention transactions.



In addition, for the core portfolio, rental rate roll up for fourth-quarter 2019 transactions was 6.5% on a cash basis. For new transactions, rental rate roll up was 5.8% on a cash basis, while for renewals and other tenant retention deals, it was 6.7% on a cash basis.



Moreover, Roseland's multifamily stabilized operating portfolio was 95% leased at the end of the quarter, shrinking 170 basis points (bps) from the prior quarter’s end. Same-store NOI climbed 5.4% year over year.



Portfolio Activity



During the fourth quarter, Mack- Cali concluded the sale of its 1386-unit residential community in Malden and Revere, MA for $411.5 million. Further, the company sold an 180,000-square-foot fully-leased office building — 3600 Route 66 — in Neptune, NJ for $26.05 million. The company also sold a 317,000-square-foot office building — 5 Wood Hollow Road — in Parsipanny, NJ for $29.3 million.



Balance Sheet Position



Mack-Cali’s net debt to adjusted EBITDA was 9.7X for the fourth quarter compared with 9.3X in the prior-year quarter.



Finally, the company exited fourth-quarter 2019 with $25.6 million in cash, down from $29.6 million as of Dec 31, 2018.



Guidance



Mack-Cali expects 2020 core FFO per share of $1.24-$1.36. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is currently pinned at $1.45.



The company projects office occupancy (year-end % leased) of 79-81% and dispositions of $1.0-$1.2 billion for the ongoing year.



Mack-Cali currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

