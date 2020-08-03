Markets
Mack-Cali Realty Q2 Core FFO Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Mack-Cali Realty Corp. (CLI) reported a second quarter net loss per share to shareholders of $0.41 compared to a loss of $0.43, previous year. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.04, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

FFO per share was $0.05 compared to $0.33, last year. Core FFO per share was $0.28, compared to $0.40.

Second quarter total revenues declined to $72.65 million from $86.60 million. Analysts expected revenue of $98.91 million for the quarter.

