Mack-Cali Realty (FRA:WY4) Price Target Increased by 5.16% to 18.09

The average one-year price target for Mack-Cali Realty (FRA:WY4) has been revised to 18.09 / share. This is an increase of 5.16% from the prior estimate of 17.20 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.71 to a high of 24.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.21% from the latest reported closing price of 14.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 395 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mack-Cali Realty. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WY4 is 0.29%, a decrease of 8.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.06% to 87,602K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Madison International Realty Holdings holds 6,108K shares representing 6.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,779K shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,873K shares, representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WY4 by 12.13% over the last quarter.

H holds 4,697K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,042K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,622K shares, representing an increase of 35.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WY4 by 80.24% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,403K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,454K shares, representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WY4 by 3.19% over the last quarter.

