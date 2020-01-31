Mack Cali Realty (CLI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (Symbol: CLI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.35, changing hands as low as $22.00 per share. Mack Cali Realty Corp shares are currently trading off about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CLI's low point in its 52 week range is $19.96 per share, with $24.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.02.

